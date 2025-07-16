Advanced Therapies in Biopharmaceutical Medicine Market Growth Accelerates with AI, Oncology Demand and RMAT Approvals in 2025

The global advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2034, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing demand for personalized treatments, and evolving healthcare priorities. These factors are reshaping the future of medicine and unlocking significant revenue potential across the sector.

The global advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market is driven by the accelerating prevalence of rare and life-threatening diseases, including genetic disorders and cancers, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements. Major breakthroughs in gene editing technologies like CRISPR, along with advancements in cell and tissue engineering, are fueling the development of novel therapies, such as cell and gene therapies, and tissue-engineered products.

Advanced Therapies in Biopharmaceutical Medicine Market Highlights:

• North America led the market in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

• By therapy type, the gene therapy segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By therapy type, the CAR-T segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By application type, the oncology segment was dominant in the advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market in 2024.

• By application type, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to register a rapid expansion in the upcoming years.

• By product type, the tissue-engineered products segment led the market in 2024.

• By product type, the combined ATMPs segment is expected to grow rapidly in the projected period.

• By distribution channel type, the hospital pharmacies segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

• By distribution channel type, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

• By end user, the hospital segment led the global advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market in 2024.

• By end user, the clinics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market, primarily including gene, cell, and tissue-based therapies, represent a paradigm shift in treating issues by directly altering or substituting damaged genes, harnessing living cells, or regenerating damaged tissues. Nowadays, ongoing developments are raising clinical trial activity, advancements in manufacturing and regulatory frameworks, and widespread applications beyond rare diseases. These advances are focused on the regeneration or repair of damaged tissues and organs using cells, biomaterials, and bioactive molecules. Inclusion of regenerating cartilage and bone, especially in joint injury applications.

Broder Adoption in the Development of Various Therapies: Major Potential

Numerous applications are growing in the advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market, including the development of different therapies such as gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering. Gene therapies are widely adopted in growing inherited disorders, some cancers, and rare genetic conditions, such as cystic fibrosis. Besides this, cell therapies are employed in Parkinson's disease and a few kinds of cancers. On the other hand, a robust application of tissue engineering is used in burn victims and developing artificial cartilage for joint problems.

Emerging Production Constraints and High Expense: Major Challenges

Mainly, patient-specific production approaches are time-consuming and resource-intensive, and need strong and measurable supply chains are restrict the growth of the advanced therapies in the biopharmaceutical medicine market. As well as the emergence of high spending in the development of advanced therapies is challenging the market expansion.

The Advanced Therapies in Biopharmaceutical Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Mainly, this region’s market is fueled by the accelerating demand for tailored medicine by applying individual patient data, along with advancements in technologies, such as gene editing technologies, including CRISPR, and the progression of cell and gene therapies. However, this region is heavily involved in strategic partnerships with many companies to expand expertise, accelerate development, and mitigate financial risks.

Whereas, the US is greatly facing major expansion due to the rising outsourcing trend of manufacturing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) to Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), and an increase in clinical trials for advanced therapies with a novel and robust pipeline of treatments.

For instance,

• In May 2025, Azenta Life Sciences and Form Bio made a strategic partnership to advance AAV gene therapy development.

Canada is heavily involved in major investments in research and development (R&D) of advanced therapies, especially in cell and gene therapy, along with adaptable regulatory frameworks and rules from agencies that simplify the approval process, supporting innovation and commercialization.

The Asia Pacific is expected to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid expansion in the upcoming years. By the contribution of several factors, like rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart conditions, are acting as major drivers for the advanced therapies in the biopharmaceutical medicine market growth. ASAP is also accelerating a surge of biologics and biosimilars development is driving the biopharmaceutical companies. Governments of ASAP countries and private leaders are broadly investing in R&D of advanced therapies is also boosting the market growth.

Although the advanced therapies in biopharmaceutical medicine market in China have a huge pool of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which are increasingly involved in the development of numerous biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and other important therapies, besides this, China’s government is widely encouraging research and development activities in the advancement of novel drug molecules used in many serious health conditions.

Wide range progression in clinical trials, development of different therapies in India, is propelling the advanced therapies in the biopharmaceutical medicine market. As well as increasing awareness about chronic disease with the adoption of advanced remedies in India, along with boosting collaborations with global companies by India is accelerating the overall market growth.

The Advanced Therapies in Biopharmaceutical Medicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

By therapy type analysis

The gene therapy segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment is driven by major investments from venture capital, pharmaceutical companies, and government bodies are impelling R&D, clinical trials, and the commercialization of gene therapies. Also, the breakthroughs in gene delivery technologies, such as viral and non-viral vectors, and genome editing technologies like CRISPR, are boosting the overall segment growth.

The CAR-T segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. Around the globe, the escalating burden of cancer, especially hematological malignancies, with the rising number of approved CAR-T products and their evolving applications in diverse cancer types, like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma, is fueling the adoption of CAR-T and its expansion.

Latest Developments in the CAR-T Segment

Company Recent Drifts PromiCell (March 2025) Launched an accredited investor-only campaign to advance next-gen CAR T & TCR T cancer treatments CARsgen Therapeutics (February 2025) Introduced Zhuhai SB Xinchuang to escalate allogeneic CAR-T Cell products development in Mainland China Leveragen (January 2025) Partnered with Moonlight Bio to advance T cell therapies using proprietary fully human single-domain antibody technology Vyriad, Inc. (November 2024) Collaborated with Novartis to discover and develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies.