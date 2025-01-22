Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market to Reach USD 29.8 Million by 2035, Impelled by Development of Novel Therapies

Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market reached a value of USD 23.5 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 29.8 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.20% during 2025-2035. The Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms industry is currently witnessing notable expansion primarily because of the escalating preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments, encompassing stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), laparoscopic and adrenalectomy, radiofrequency ablation (RFA). Such enhanced techniques efficiently mitigate the adrenal tumors while significantly lowering procedural risks, minimizing chances of longer hospital stays, and shortening recovery periods. By targeting tumors with exceptional accuracy, they reduce damage to surrounding tissues and aid in preserving adrenal gland function, resulting in a better clinical outcomes and elevated patient satisfaction. Such techniques provide a less invasive substitute to conventional long-term systemic therapies and open surgeries, positioning it as an ideal option for patients looking for convenient and highly efficient effective treatment options.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market

Rapid enhancements in both treatment and diagnostic technologies are revolutionizing the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market, substantially enhancing patient care as well as outcomes. Leading-edge imaging techniques, primarily including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT)provide high-resolution visualization of adrenal tumors, facilitating precise development, assessment, and staging of targeted treatment methods. Such advancements are further aided by molecular diagnostics such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) , which can efficiently detect both biomarkers and genetic mutations associated with the adrenal neoplasms, paving the way for tailored therapeutic approaches. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with imaging technologies significantly improves diagnostic accuracy by automating tumor classification, identification, , and assessment of disease progression, lowering subjectivity in evaluations. Preferable treatment options currently encompass minimally invasive procedures like stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), laparoscopic adrenalectomy, and radiofrequency ablation (RFA), , acknowledged for their lower recovery times, preservation of adrenal function, and fewer complications. Meanwhile, leading-edge wearable devices, mainly including smart biosensors, facilitate constant monitoring of tumor activity and hormonal fluctuations , enabling better management of care and timely interventions in outpatient settings. Such devices are particularly advantageous in remote zones where access to specialists is constricted, providing more customised and faster care. Telemedicine platforms further enhance accessibility by providing remote consultations, diagnoses, and treatment guidance, particularly in underserved regions. Collectively, these advancements improve treatment effectiveness, reduce risks, and contribute to sustained growth and innovation in the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market is experiencing growth due to the introduction of innovative therapies coupled with advanced pharmacological treatments. New targeted therapies are being developed to combat resistant tumor strains and other contributing factors, becoming key in managing and halting tumor progression. These treatments provide improved effectiveness, reduced side effects, greater precision in targeting, and enhanced patient outcomes. Increased research into biological treatments for moderate to severe adrenal neoplasms, particularly in chronic inflammatory conditions, is focused on monoclonal antibodies that target inflammatory cytokines like interleukin-6 and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which help reduce tumor growth and address the inflammatory processes behind adrenal cortex neoplasms. Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as liposomal formulations, hydrogels, and nanotechnology-based carriers, are optimizing localized drug delivery to the tumor site, ensuring higher drug concentrations with minimal systemic side effects. Adjunct therapies, such as immunomodulators and probiotics, are being investigated to restore immune system balance, aiding the body’s defenses and supporting tumor management. Combination therapies, integrating targeted treatments, anti-inflammatory agents, and chemotherapies, offer promise in addressing the multifaceted mechanisms of adrenal cortex neoplasms. Furthermore, non-invasive treatments like radiofrequency ablation (RFA), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), and biofilm-disrupting agents are gaining popularity for their ease of use, patient-centered approach, faster recovery times, and fewer complications, all driving the growth of the adrenal cortex neoplasms market.

Marketed Therapies in Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market

Lysodren (Mitotane): HRA Pharma/Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lysodren (mitotane) is a drug primarily used to treat adrenal cortex carcinoma (ACC) and control Cushing’s syndrome in patients with adrenal tumors. It functions by inhibiting adrenal gland activity and lowering cortisol secretion. Lysodren selectively targets and destroys adrenal cortical cells, reducing tumor size and relieving symptoms caused by excessive hormone production from the adrenal glands.

Emerging Therapies in Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market

EO2401 + Nivolumab: Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb

EO2401 is an experimental cancer immunotherapy developed by Enterome that works by influencing the tumor microenvironment through modulation of the gut microbiome. When used in combination with Nivolumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor from Bristol-Myers Squibb, the duo seeks to strengthen the body’s immune response against cancer, enhancing anti-tumor activity and improving nivolumab’s effectiveness. This combination is currently being tested in clinical trials for multiple cancer types.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA EO2401 + Nivolumab Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 antagonists Intravenous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms. Some of the major players include HRA Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Enterome, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms.

Key Players in Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market:

The key players in the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Enterome, HRA Pharma, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent advancements in the treatment of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms have led to the development of innovative therapies such as targeted monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and gene-modulating agents. These therapies aim to address critical factors like tumor growth, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances, improving the precision of adrenal tumor targeting, minimizing side effects, and enhancing patient outcomes.

In parallel, groundbreaking diagnostic tools have emerged, allowing for more accurate and early detection, as well as staging of adrenal neoplasms. Technologies like genetic profiling, biomarker analysis, and advanced imaging provide deeper insights into tumor characteristics, facilitating personalized treatment approaches and reducing adverse effects. Key drivers of growth in the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market include regulatory approvals, increasing investment in research and development, and greater collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic tech providers, and research institutions. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered diagnostic tools and telemedicine platforms has broadened access to specialized care, particularly in underserved and remote areas, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective treatments. With continued progress in both therapeutic and diagnostic fields, regions like North America and Europe are leading the way, supporting the continued expansion and innovation of the global adrenal cortex neoplasms market.

