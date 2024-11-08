Aditxt Provides Update on Equity Line of Credit, ATM Usage, and Outstanding Number of Shares

Shelf utilization inclusive of the ELOC and ATM, will be suspended during the stale period beginning Monday, November 11, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a social innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations, today provided an update to its shareholders on the utilization of its Equity Line of Credit (“ELOC”) and At-the-Market (“ATM”) facility, as well as its outstanding number of shares.

Equity Issuance Update as of End of Day November 7, 2024:

Total number of shares traded since ELOC and ATM Activation: 153,085,471

153,085,471 Total number of shares sold via ELOC and ATM: 11,920,744, representing approximately 8% of total traded shares since the ELOC and ATM initiation

11,920,744, representing approximately 8% of total traded shares since the ELOC and ATM initiation Total Outstanding Shares: 12,059,043

In addition, Aditxt announces that its use of the Shelf registration statement, inclusive of the ELOC and ATM, will be suspended during the stale period beginning Monday, November 11, 2024. This suspension will remain in effect at least until Aditxt, Appili Therapeutics, Inc., and Evofem Biosciences, Inc. complete their respective quarterly filings, and Aditxt has filed updated pro-forma financial statements with respect to such proposed acquisitions.

Aditxt is also actively pursuing debt as the primary method of financing to meet the capital requirements for its acquisition strategy, thereby minimizing reliance on equity-based financing. By prioritizing debt, Aditxt intends to limit dilution and continue delivering value to shareholders while positioning the company for growth.

Aditxt remains committed to transparent communication regarding its capital structure and financing strategy to keep stakeholders informed on developments impacting shareholder value.

Disclaimer

The above represents usage of the ELOC and ATM facilities to date, but is not necessarily indicative of future usage. Aditxt can provide no assurance that future usage will be consistent with its usage to date.

We cannot guarantee that future financing will be available in sufficient amounts, or on terms acceptable to us, if at all. The terms of any financing may adversely affect the holdings or the rights of our stockholders and the issuance of additional securities, whether equity or debt, by us, or the possibility of such issuance, may cause the market price of our shares to decline. The sale of additional equity or convertible securities may dilute our existing stockholders. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased fixed payment obligations, and we may be required to agree to certain restrictive covenants, such as limitations on our ability to incur additional debt, limitations on our ability to acquire, sell or license intellectual property rights, and other operating restrictions that could adversely impact our ability to conduct our business.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.® is a social innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress.

Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The Company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women’s health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (“Appili”) (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF), which focuses on infectious diseases, and a Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (“Evofem”) (OTCQB: EVFM). Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt’s mission of discovering, developing, and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Appili and $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.2 million required to satisfy Evofem’s senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem’s senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close.

For more information, www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s ability to finance and execute its strategic M&A initiatives; the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary funding and partner to commence clinical trials; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, and strategies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital; expected usage of the Company’s ELOC and ATM facilities; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Aditxt’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

