Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a social innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations, announced today that it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The hearing before the Hearings Panel scheduled to take place on April 22, 2025, has been cancelled. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ADTX.

“We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. We continue to remain focused on advancing our progress towards addressing autoimmunity, cancer, and other pressing health challenges,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and CEO of Aditxt.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc.® is a social innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that socializes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress.

For more information, www.aditxt.com.

