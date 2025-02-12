Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 was a year of strong execution, marked by key catalysts achieved in our MRD business and advancements in our Immune Medicine programs. Our MRD revenue grew by 42%, with a 35% increase in clonoSEQ test volume, and we nominated a lead autoimmune indication within our Immune Medicine business,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “With strong momentum heading into 2025, we are focused on achieving profitability in MRD, advancing our therapeutics pipeline in Immune Medicine, and maintaining a durable cash position to support sustainable, long-term growth.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 was $47.5 million and $179.0 million, respectively. The MRD business, which contributed 85% of revenue in the fourth quarter and 81% of revenue in the full year, grew 31% and 42% over the corresponding periods a year ago.

clonoSEQ® test volume increased 34% to 20,945 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and ended the year with 76,105 tests delivered, up 35% versus 2023.

Obtained updated Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) Gapfill Determination for clonoSEQ of $2,007 per test, a 17% increase from the previous implied rate under the episode structure.

The FDA’s Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in favor of the use of MRD as a primary endpoint to support the accelerated approval of new therapies for patients with multiple myeloma.

Received expanded Medicare coverage of clonoSEQ for assessing measurable residual disease in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), enabling initiation of MCL promotional efforts.

Signed an exclusive strategic commercial partnership with NeoGenomics to cross-promote our clonoSEQ® test along with NeoGenomics’ COMPASS® and CHART® hematopathology services.

Completed multiple antibody mouse immunization campaigns in prioritized autoimmune indications and functionally tested a subset of selected antibodies to a number of disease-causing targets in these indications.

Nominated a lead autoimmune indication to further advance on the preclinical development of antibody therapeutic candidates in this first autoimmune indication.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $47.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $40.1 million for the quarter, representing a 31% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $7.3 million for the quarter, representing a 51% decrease from the fourth quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $81.3 million, compared to $116.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, which included a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, representing a decrease of 30%. Excluding the impact of the lease impairment charge, operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 11% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Interest and other income, net was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $3.0 million in both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Net loss was $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $69.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $179.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5% increase from the prior year. MRD revenue was $145.5 million in 2024, representing a 42% increase from the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $33.4 million in 2024, representing a 51% decrease from 2023.

Operating expenses for 2024, which included restructuring and long-lived asset impairment charges of $9.2 million, were $341.5 million, compared to $397.3 million for 2023, which included a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, representing a decrease of 14%. Excluding the impact of restructuring and impairment charges, operating expenses for 2024 decreased 11% compared to the prior year.

Interest and other income, net was $14.5 million in 2024, compared to $15.5 million in 2023. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $11.6 million in 2024, compared to $13.8 million in 2023.

Net loss was $159.6 million in 2024, compared to $225.3 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $80.4 million for 2024, compared to a loss of $116.4 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $256.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $175 million and $185 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

We expect full year total company operating expenses, including cost of revenue, to be between $340 million and $350 million.

We expect full year total company cash burn to be between $60 million and $70 million.

Management will provide further details on the outlook during the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 90 days after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our unaudited consolidated statements of operations and unaudited consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation adjusted for interest and other income, net, interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment costs for long-lived assets, restructuring expense and share-based compensation expense. We define our segment Adjusted EBITDA in the same way to the extent the net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and adjustments are allocable to each segment. We have provided reconciliations of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate the financial performance of our business and segments and to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies. We present these figures because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments we make. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

interest expense, which is an ongoing element of our costs to operate;

income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the noncash component of employee compensation expense;

long-lived assets impairment costs; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations, such as our restructuring activities and reductions in workforce.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 47,459 $ 45,784 $ 178,957 $ 170,276 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 18,045 19,616 72,080 75,553 Research and development 23,192 28,746 102,953 122,117 Sales and marketing 21,575 21,906 84,759 88,579 General and administrative 18,056 20,726 72,806 83,934 Amortization of intangible assets 428 429 1,703 1,699 Impairment of long-lived assets — 25,429 7,205 25,429 Total operating expenses 81,296 116,852 341,506 397,311 Loss from operations (33,837 ) (71,068 ) (162,549 ) (227,035 ) Interest and other income, net 3,072 4,613 14,534 15,531 Interest expense (2,952 ) (3,012 ) (11,580 ) (13,800 ) Net loss (33,717 ) (69,467 ) (159,595 ) (225,304 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 26 103 54 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (33,692 ) $ (69,441 ) $ (159,492 ) $ (225,250 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.56 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 147,677,685 144,900,669 147,101,648 144,383,294



Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,920 $ 65,064 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $174,186 and $281,122, respectively) 174,374 281,337 Accounts receivable, net 41,731 37,969 Inventory 8,440 14,448 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,287 11,370 Total current assets 283,752 410,188 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 48,616 68,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,767 52,096 Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $33,682) 33,660 — Restricted cash 2,897 2,932 Intangible assets, net 3,425 5,128 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 2,287 3,591 Total assets $ 539,376 $ 661,134 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,265 $ 7,719 Accrued liabilities 8,157 8,597 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,838 13,685 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,239 9,384 Current portion of deferred revenue 55,689 48,630 Current portion of revenue interest liability, net 865 — Total current liabilities 98,053 88,015 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 79,148 89,388 Deferred revenue, less current portion 27,256 44,793 Revenue interest liability, net, less current portion 132,414 130,660 Other long-term liabilities 20 — Total liabilities 336,891 352,856 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 147,773,744 and 145,082,271 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,506,353 1,452,502 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 166 215 Accumulated deficit (1,303,824 ) (1,144,332 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 202,709 308,399 Noncontrolling interest (224 ) (121 ) Total shareholders’ equity 202,485 308,278 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 539,376 $ 661,134



Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (33,692 ) $ (69,441 ) $ (159,492 ) $ (225,250 ) Interest and other income, net (3,072 ) (4,613 ) (14,534 ) (15,531 ) Interest expense 2,952 3,012 11,580 13,800 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,448 5,392 19,256 22,231 Impairment of long-lived assets — 25,429 7,205 25,429 Restructuring expense 87 — 2,004 — Share-based compensation expense 12,832 15,556 53,610 62,908 Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,445 ) $ (24,665 ) $ (80,371 ) $ (116,413 )



Segment Information (Including Segment Adjusted EBITDA)

The following tables set forth segment information for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 MRD Immune Medicine Unallocated Corporate Total Revenue $ 40,149 $ 7,310 $ — $ 47,459 Operating expenses 54,979 20,389 5,928 81,296 Adjusted EBITDA (6,555 ) (6,833 ) (3,057 ) (16,445 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (14,830 ) $ (13,079 ) $ (5,808 ) $ (33,717 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 25 25 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (14,830 ) (13,079 ) (5,783 ) (33,692 ) Interest and other income, net — — (3,072 ) (3,072 ) Interest expense — — 2,952 2,952 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,340 1,673 435 4,448 Restructuring expense 77 10 — 87 Share-based compensation expense 5,858 4,563 2,411 12,832 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,555 ) $ (6,833 ) $ (3,057 ) $ (16,445 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 MRD Immune Medicine Unallocated Corporate Total Revenue $ 30,762 $ 15,022 $ — $ 45,784 Operating expenses 58,183 26,280 32,389 116,852 Adjusted EBITDA (17,763 ) (2,979 ) (3,923 ) (24,665 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (27,421 ) $ (11,258 ) $ (30,788 ) $ (69,467 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 26 26 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (27,421 ) (11,258 ) (30,762 ) (69,441 ) Interest and other income, net — — (4,613 ) (4,613 ) Interest expense — — 3,012 3,012 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,413 2,529 450 5,392 Impairment of right-of-use and related long-lived assets — — 25,429 25,429 Share-based compensation expense 7,245 5,750 2,561 15,556 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,763 ) $ (2,979 ) $ (3,923 ) $ (24,665 )

Year Ended December 31, 2024 MRD Immune Medicine Unallocated Corporate Total Revenue $ 145,529 $ 33,428 $ — $ 178,957 Operating expenses 225,764 91,052 24,690 341,506 Adjusted EBITDA (41,223 ) (26,005 ) (13,143 ) (80,371 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (80,235 ) $ (57,624 ) $ (21,736 ) $ (159,595 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 103 103 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (80,235 ) (57,624 ) (21,633 ) (159,492 ) Interest and other income, net — — (14,534 ) (14,534 ) Interest expense — — 11,580 11,580 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,073 7,450 1,733 19,256 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,819 4,386 — 7,205 Restructuring expense 1,272 732 — 2,004 Share-based compensation expense 24,848 19,051 9,711 53,610 Adjusted EBITDA $ (41,223 ) $ (26,005 ) $ (13,143 ) $ (80,371 )