Acupath Laboratories Integrates AI-Powered Prostate Cancer Risk Stratification Tool into its Digital Pathology Diagnostic Pathway

PLAINVIEW, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acupath Laboratories announced today the integration of the ArteraAI Prostate Test into its diagnostic workflows, allowing for fast and convenient delivery of treatment insights. The ArteraAI Prostate Test is an advanced risk stratification tool to help personalize and optimize treatments for patients with localized prostate cancer.

Unlike many other laboratory-developed tests, the ArteraAI Prostate Test is an AI test that analyzes the digital pathology images of prostate cancer biopsies. Upon completing a successful validation process, Acupath is now able to seamlessly send biopsy slide images to Artera and typically receive results within 24 hours.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. Prostate cancer is a serious disease, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact, more than 3.5 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer are still alive today. Because of the variability in prostate cancer aggressiveness, a major challenge facing clinicians and patients is determining the right treatment options, as both under- and over-treatment can be an issue.

The ArteraAI Prostate Test is the only test in NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) that can both predict therapy benefit and forecast long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The ArteraAI Prostate Test can increase patients' confidence by offering more clarity around whether they will benefit from a specific treatment course.

“We are pleased to be the first pathology lab in New York to digitally integrate the ArteraAI Prostate Test as an additional service offering for urologists. This is the latest example of how we’ve been at the forefront of offering innovative diagnostic tests to better serve clinicians to improve clinical decision making,” said John Cucci, Chief Sales Officer of Acupath Laboratories. “The most amazing aspect of this test is how it integrates so seamlessly into our existing operational workflows and delivers fast, scalable, and cost-efficient results.”

About Acupath Laboratories

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, NY (Long Island), Acupath is a nationwide provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties: Urology, Gastroenterology, Hematology / Oncology, Dermatology, Breast, Gynecology, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Oral. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, has well over 700 active clients, processes well over 250,000 specimens annually, and is one of the leading providers of cutting-edge FISH testing for the detection of bladder cancer (UroVysion™), prostate cancer (PTEN ERG), and esophageal cancer (Barrett’s esophagus FISH).

About Artera

Artera is a global leader in precision medicine, leveraging multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) to personalize cancer care. Artera’s MMAI platform leverages a patient’s digitized histopathology images along with the patient’s clinical data to determine cancer aggressiveness and predict therapy benefit. This approach has been validated in multiple Phase 3 randomized trials across different cancers and is available in multiple versions across the globe.

Artera’s FDA-authorized software products include ArteraAI Prostate (de novo authorization) and ArteraAI Breast (510(k) clearance). In addition, Artera has received CE Marking for its prostate and breast cancer in vitro diagnostic tests, supporting regulated availability in international markets.

Artera’s flagship product, the ArteraAI Prostate Test, is commercially available as a laboratory-developed test in the US and internationally through its distribution partners. The ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first of its kind to deliver both prognostic and predictive insights for patients with prostate cancer, empowering clinicians and patients to make more informed treatment decisions.

Artera’s headquarters is based in Los Altos, California, while its CLIA-certified and clinical laboratory is located in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information about Artera, visit artera.ai.

Media Contact:

Lisa DeFeis

ldefeis@acupath.com

516.775.8103