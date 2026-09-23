Acrosian Partners with ZenQMS to Strengthen Quality Infrastructure as Biometrics CRO Expands

The electronic quality management system (eQMS) supports Acrosian's continued growth and commitment to building quality into its operations from the start

Acrosian, the AI-augmented biometrics CRO providing integrated clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and medical writing services, today announced a new partnership with ZenQMS to implement its electronic quality management system (eQMS) as Acrosian continues to expand its operations and client work.

The investment represents another step in Acrosian's growth following the company's launch in July 2026. Acrosian is building its operating model around a unified quality system designed to support its biometrics services and the AI-augmented capabilities being progressively built across the organization.

ZenQMS provides electronic quality management software purpose-built for life sciences and GxP-regulated organizations. Acrosian will use the platform to support key quality processes and provide the scalable quality foundation needed as the company grows.

"Quality has been part of the Acrosian operating model from day one, and selecting the right eQMS is an important early decision for us," said Aparna (Tanya) Chowdhury, CISA, CDPSE, Chief Audit and Compliance Officer at Acrosian. "We wanted a system designed that could support how we operate today and grow with us. ZenQMS gives us that foundation and helps ensure our quality processes remain consistent, traceable, and ready to support the expectations of global sponsors and clients."

The ZenQMS platform supports document management, training, quality events, change control, audits, and other quality processes within a centralized system. The platform is validated for GxP use and supports requirements including 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11.

For Acrosian, the implementation is part of a broader strategy to establish the systems and processes needed to support long-term growth without having to retrofit quality infrastructure later.

"We have been very deliberate about how we are building Acrosian," said Soumitra Chowdhury, MBA, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Acrosian. "As our client base and team grow, the systems behind our work need to grow with us. This partnership is one of the many important investments in building the kind of biometrics CRO that we believe sponsors are looking for."

Acrosian's approach places quality governance at the executive level, led by Tanya Chowdhury as Chief Audit and Compliance Officer. The company is also progressively building AI-augmented capabilities across its biometrics functions, with each workflow designed to meet GxP validation requirements before deployment into client delivery.

The ZenQMS implementation follows a period of early growth for Acrosian, including multiple client engagements and continued expansion of its team. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with operations supporting clients globally.

For more information about Acrosian, visit acrosian.com.

About Acrosian

Acrosian LLC is a biometrics contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and medical writing services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Founded in 2026 by the leadership team behind one of the industry’s largest independent biometrics CROs, Acrosian combines decades of operational experience with AI-augmented workflows built and validated to GxP requirements before deployment. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

For more information, visit: www.acrosian.com.

About ZenQMS

ZenQMS provides a powerful, AI-enabled, and easy-to-use electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) designed for GxP-regulated organizations. The fully validated, cloud-based platform streamlines document control, training, audits, supplier management, CAPAs, deviations, and more. With unmatched customer support and a commitment to continuous innovation, ZenQMS helps Quality teams stay stress-free, audit-ready, and laser-focused on compliance over chaos. Learn more at www.zenqms.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, +1-734-716-4182

donald.mclean@acrosian.com

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