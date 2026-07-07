Aclarion Announces Texas Spine Care Center as New CLARITY Site

Texas Spine Care Center is a high-volume orthopedic spine practice with a philosophy of understanding the exact source of a patient's pain before recommending treatment

CLARITY is a prospective, randomized clinical trial designed to demonstrate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain

Nociscan® aims to become the gold standard in identifying sources of low back pain through MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and Augmented Intelligence (AI)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced Texas Spine Care Center as a new clinical site in its CLARITY (Chronic Low bAck pain Randomized Independent Trial studY) trial. The groundbreaking CLARITY study is designed to demonstrate Nociscan's clinical and economic value in spine surgery.

Texas Spine Care Center is a San Antonio-based orthopedic spine practice with two locations dedicated exclusively to spine care. The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatment options, with a patient care philosophy centered on understanding the precise source of a patient's pain before determining the best course of treatment. This commitment to individualized, precision care — and the shared belief that identifying the right level is foundational to achieving the right outcome — makes Texas Spine Care a natural fit for the CLARITY trial.

“At Texas Spine Care, our approach has always been rooted in one core principle — understanding the exact source of a patient's pain before we recommend any treatment. Too often in spine care, we treat what we can see on an MRI without fully accounting for what the image can't tell us. Nociscan changes that by giving us objective, chemical-level insight into which disc is actually generating pain,” said Adam Bruggeman, MD, Founder and Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Texas Spine Care Center. “The CLARITY trial is an opportunity to validate that approach at scale, and we are proud to contribute to research that could meaningfully change how physicians diagnose and treat chronic low back pain.”

Texas Spine Care Center joins a growing network of high-volume CLARITY trial sites including Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern Medicine, Advocate Aurora Research Institute, Texas Back Institute, Keck Medicine at USC, UHealth — University of Miami Health System, Scripps Health and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery. The principal investigator for the trial is Dr. Nicholas Theodore, Chairman of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix.

The CLARITY trial is a 300-patient, prospective, randomized, multi-center study evaluating Nociscan in patients undergoing surgical treatment (Fusion / TDR) for discogenic low back pain. The primary endpoint is change in back pain as measured on a 100mm VAS Back at 12 months compared to baseline, with several secondary endpoints collected. The company anticipates having an initial internal data readout and an expected public disclosure of early interim results in Q4 2026.

“Texas Spine Care's focus on identifying the precise source of each patient's pain aligns closely with what Nociscan is designed to do,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “Dr. Bruggeman's commitment to individualized, evidence-based care reflects exactly the kind of partner we look for as we continue to expand enrollment in the CLARITY trial and build the high-quality evidence needed to advance reimbursement for Nociscan.”

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

For more information about CLARITY, please visit: CLARITY Trial

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the growing interest in integrating Nociscan into real-world clinical workflows, having an initial internal data readout and the expected public disclosure of early interim results in Q4 2026 and, the continued expansion of the CLARITY trial to generate the high-quality evidence needed to advance Nociscan. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

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PCG Advisory, Inc.

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Media Contacts:

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SPRIG Consulting

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