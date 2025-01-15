Accufix Surgical Achieves Milestone with 200th Accu-Joint® Procedure

WEST HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accufix Surgical announced today that surgeons have completed 200 procedures with the Accu-Joint® Hemi Implant, a next-generation solution designed to address the limitations of traditional joint implants and fusion surgery. This milestone validates the company’s innovative approach to MTP joint treatment, which focuses on bone preservation and natural motion while avoiding the complications associated with previous implant designs. The FDA-approved system represents a breakthrough in foot and ankle care, introducing new possibilities for patients seeking alternatives to fusion.





“Reaching 200 successful procedures demonstrates the growing adoption of our innovative approach to MTP joint disorders,” said John Evans, CEO of Accufix Surgical. “Our mission has always been to provide surgeons and patients with better alternatives to fusion. The Accu-Joint’s bone-preserving design and non-weight bearing mechanics are transforming how we think about joint preservation, and these 200 cases validate our technology’s potential to improve patient outcomes.”

Stephen Arndt, MD, a leading adopter of the Accu-Joint® system, reports exceptional results in his practice. “I’m seeing great clinical results, even in stage 3 and 4 hallux rigidus cases,” said Dr. Arndt. “The key advantage is that we’re not burning any bridges—we’re preserving bone and keeping all future options open. What’s particularly impressive is the patient recovery experience. They’re walking much earlier, experiencing minimal swelling, and reporting less pain compared to traditional procedures.”

The Accu-Joint® Hemi Implant system features patented instrumentation that allows for bone resurfacing without significant resection, requiring only 1mm of bone removal. This bone-preserving approach, combined with its non-weight bearing design, enables faster recovery while maintaining natural joint biomechanics.

“The feedback from both surgeons and patients has been overwhelmingly positive,” Evans added. “We’re seeing patients return to their active lifestyles more quickly, with many able to bear weight on their toe from day one. This milestone isn’t just about numbers—it’s about 200 individuals who have maintained their mobility and quality of life.”

As Accufix Surgical continues to expand its presence in the foot and ankle surgery market, the company remains focused on training and supporting surgeons in adopting this innovative technology.

About Accufix Surgical

Accufix Surgical® is an orthopedic device developer and distributor of The Accu-Joint® Hemi Implant system — a revolutionary, FDA-approved treatment for MTP joint disorders that is designed to restore natural motion. For more information, visit accufixsurgical.com.

Contacts



John K. Evans MHA, LFACHE

President & CEO, Accufix Surgical

802-324-1558

jevans@accufixsurgical.com