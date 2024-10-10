Accelsius to Showcase Advanced Direct Liquid Cooling Technologies at 2024 OCP Global Summit

The company will present results from joint research and demonstrate its two-phase, direct-to-chip technology at the OCP Innovation Village

Key highlights of Accelsius’ participation in the OCP Global Summit include:

Technology White Paper and Test Results—Accelsius, in concert with a top-tier chip OEM, has conducted advanced experimental testing to demonstrate the feasibility of a common or universal cold plate that can use either water, propylene glycol-water mixture or low and medium-pressure refrigerant as the working fluid. The results of this research will be presented in a co-authored technology white paper at the OCP Future Technologies Symposium on Oct. 16, SJCC Lower Level – LL20BC, highlighting the testing methodology, results and conclusions.

“This work represents a significant step forward in advancing liquid cooling technologies for data centers,” said Dr. Richard Bonner, CTO of Accelsius. “By combining our expertise in two-phase direct-to-chip cooling with advanced chip technologies, we’re paving the way for more efficient and powerful computing solutions.”

Tabletop Demonstrator—Along with the research, Accelsius developed a tabletop-size demonstrator for its NeuCool two-phase direct-to-chip technology. This demonstrator, which showcases the efficiency of refrigerant-based liquid cooling at the engineered cold plate level in a closed loop, will be available for hands-on exploration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the Lower Level Foyer of LL20BC as part of the Future Technologies Symposium. This tabletop hardware demonstration will allow the visualization of the boiling process and two-phase thermal performance in a relevant form factor.

Accelsius’ NeuCool platform is a two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling system that utilizes a safe, proven dielectric refrigerant. The system has been tested to 2,200 watts per server chip (CPU, GPU), providing significant performance headroom for AI and high-performance computing applications while offering potential energy savings of up to 50% compared to traditional air cooling.

About Accelsius

Accelsius, founded by Innventure LLC, empowers data center and edge operators to meet their business, financial and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers patented two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid and intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius' US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements and continued uptime.

