SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be available on Acadia’s website, acadia.com under the investors section and will be archived for approximately 90 days. The conference call may also be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to use for accessing the call.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Big Pharma profits and Business for the pharmaceutical industry as piles of money from prescription medication and medicine biochemistry through the development patenting and marketing of expensive drugs.
Earnings
Analysts eye RevMed’s pancreatic cancer launch, Merck’s data blitz for Q3 earnings
October 13, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Successful businessman throwing green line graph arrow to hit target on rising banknotes bar graph for financial growth profit and cash flow investment achievement concept
Earnings
BridgeBio continues ATTR ascent as Alnylam’s Amvuttra falls short of expectations
August 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Pipeline
BioMarin axes asset from $270M Inozyme takeover, ending run in rare metabolic indication
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business success challenge and climbing a high mountain metaphor as a businessman with a goal of retreiving a red flag from the peak or summit with 3D illustration elements.
Earnings
Denali climbs past Avlayah expectations with $3.6M in revenue
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong