ABS Bio, Inc. acquires Cureline, Inc. to strengthen support of biopharma drug discovery

Combination creates expanded scientific and geographic footprint to meet growing client demand for biospecimens

New Castle, DE — January 6, 2026 — ABS Bio, Inc., a leader in biospecimen sourcing, cell culture services and biorepository solutions for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, today announced the acquisition of Cureline, Inc., a South San Francisco, California-based provider of specimen procurement and histology services.

The combined entity creates an expanded, complementary service offering with nearly 300 clinical collection sites around the world. Together, the organizations will deliver broader, faster services to biopharma discovery and diagnostics clients.

“As we continue to expand ABS Bio’s capabilities, Cureline is the perfect strategic fit. Their team, services, and location align seamlessly with our mission and complement our existing strengths. We’re excited to welcome them aboard to deliver an enhanced service offering to our mutual clients,” commented ABS Bio CEO Ehab Alramahy. “Uniting ABS Bio and Cureline positions us to meet more client needs, deliver faster results, and meaningfully elevate the productivity of the research we support.”

Cureline Founder & CEO, Olga Potapova, Ph.D., added, “We are excited to join forces with ABS Bio. Their client-focused, science-first culture makes them an ideal fit for Cureline, our customers and research partners. We are confident that, together, we will bring a robust service offering that will delight our current and future clients.”

Since 1990, ABS Bio has provided nearly all of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with mission critical biomaterial services. In 2024, ABS Bio was acquired by 3 Boomerang Capital, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm. Cureline, founded in 2003 is privately held. Acquisition terms were not disclosed.

About ABS Bio

Founded in 1990, ABS Bio has made research and discovery faster, easier, and more reliable for pharmaceutical and biotech developers. With a suite of custom services—including biospecimen sourcing, cell culture, and integrated biostorage—ABS Bio enables research teams to focus on core objectives while ensuring mission-critical functions are fulfilled with precision and quality. Based in New Castle, DE, ABS Bio is distinguished by consistently high satisfaction ratings from clients ranging from large pharma to emerging biotech. For more information, visit ABSBio.com.

About Cureline

Cureline is a global translational and precision medicine CRO (contract research organization) that provides biobanking and laboratory services for drug research and development, focusing on drug R&D and diagnostic development. Founded in 2003, the company's services include acquiring and managing human biospecimens, performing translational histopathology and digital pathology, and conducting biomarker discovery and validation for clients in the biopharmaceutical industry and academia. https://www.cureline.com

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: Biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. For more information, visit 3boomerang.com.

