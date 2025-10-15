ABK Biomedical Raises US$35M in Series D Financing

Financing supports ongoing clinical operations, development, and commercialization preparation

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ABK Biomedical, Inc., an innovative medical device company dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of advanced imageable embolic medical devices, today announced an oversubscribed US$35 million Series D financing. The round was led by new investor, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. Existing investors - F-Prime, Santé Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, and a significant undisclosed medical device company – also participated in the round.

The proceeds of the Series D funding round will support ongoing clinical operations, prepare for the commercialization of Eye90 microspheres®, and drive further product innovation and development. Additional funds will be used to increase the scale and scope of the Company's manufacturing and supply chain operations to support Eye90 microspheres commercialization well into the future.

"We have been extremely impressed with the progress ABK Biomedical has made dating back to its Series B funding round in 2019," said Joe Siletto, Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. "ABK's development of Eye90 microspheres has been recognized by the FDA as a Breakthrough Device Designation, having the potential to more effectively treat life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. They are executing well in their Route90 FDA IDE pivotal trial, and we are excited to help support the next steps in their company's evolution."

"I am humbled by the outpouring of investor interest in this funding round," said Mike Mangano, President and CEO of ABK Biomedical. "We welcome J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital to our Board of Directors, joining our outstanding syndicate of investors. Our ABK team is a best-in-class organization and continues to achieve our product development goals for our embolic platforms while executing our FDA IDE pivotal trial. Our Route90 PIs, investigators, and research support staff are conducting the study with exceptional rigor, in what we feel will be one of the most robust data sets ever completed within the Interventional Oncology subspecialty. We're looking forward to our Route90 study demonstrating the breakthrough promise of Eye90 microspheres, offering better care for patients with liver cancer."

"Our investment began in 2019 and we're proud of the progress and tremendous collaboration between ABK Biomedical and F-Prime," said Ketan Patel, M.D., Managing Partner at F-Prime. "The advanced design of Eye90 microspheres, its novel delivery system, forward thinking supply chain, and robust data set are poised to do very well in the marketplace. It is primed to take market share, and drive market development in this Y90 radioembolization double-digit growth segment within the Interventional Oncology device market. We're excited to build on our investment and partner with ABK in this latest funding raise."

About ABK Biomedical, Inc.



ABK Biomedical is a company focused on researching, developing and commercializing medical device therapies to improve treatment outcomes and the lives of patients with benign and malignant hypervascular tumors. ABK Biomedical holds intellectual property in the areas of inorganic polymer microspheres and unique administration systems. The company possesses advanced intellectual capital and its own R&D and manufacturing facilities for developing and commercializing unique embolotherapy products. Eye90 microspheres® is considered an investigational product and is not approved for use in any regulatory jurisdiction outside of approved clinical trials.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abk-biomedical-raises-us35m-in-series-d-financing-302580201.html

SOURCE ABK Biomedical Inc.