AbbVie to Acquire Nimble Therapeutics, Further Strengthening Immunology Pipeline

Proposed acquisition adds Nimble’s lead asset, an investigational oral peptide IL23R inhibitor in preclinical development for psoriasis, and a pipeline of other novel oral peptide assets across autoimmune diseases where significant unmet needs remain

Acquisition also allows AbbVie to utilize Nimble’s proprietary peptide synthesis platform to enable the discovery and optimization of oral peptide therapeutics

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and MADISON, Wis., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Nimble Therapeutics today announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Nimble, including its lead asset, an investigational oral peptide IL23R inhibitor in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis and a pipeline of other novel oral peptide candidates with potential across several autoimmune diseases. Additionally, AbbVie will acquire Nimble’s peptide synthesis, screening, and optimization platform, which uses proprietary technology to help drive rapid discovery and optimization of peptide candidates for a range of targets.

“The addition of Nimble’s pipeline to AbbVie’s existing pipeline, combined with our deep clinical and translational expertise in immunology, represents an important growth opportunity,” said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. “Together, AbbVie and Nimble have the potential to help address the significant unmet medical need for people living with autoimmune diseases.”

“Nimble Therapeutics is committed to transforming the discovery of oral peptide-based medicines. With AbbVie’s world-class expertise in developing and commercializing medicines on a global scale, Nimble’s novel oral therapies will be well-positioned to reach more people living with autoimmune diseases,” said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, Nimble Therapeutics. “The talented, passionate and dedicated team at Nimble has made great progress over the past few years and we are pleased that AbbVie has recognized the tremendous potential of our proprietary platform and emerging immunology pipeline.”

Nimble’s preclinical-stage IL23R inhibitor is an investigational oral therapy for the treatment of psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IL23R is a clinically validated therapeutic target in certain autoimmune diseases and a major contributing factor to psoriasis and IBD pathogenesis and progression through increased inflammation and amplified immune responses.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will make a cash payment of $200 million at closing to acquire Nimble, subject to certain customary adjustments, in addition to certain interim funding payments. Nimble’s shareholders remain eligible for a potential payment, subject to the achievement of a development milestone. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Nimble is backed by founding investors Telegraph Hill Partners and Roche Ventures.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of oral peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble is advancing its internal pipeline and continues to support several partnered programs. The Nimble platform combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful machine learning and computational methods. Nimble is located in Madison, WI and Philadelphia, PA.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of AbbVie’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-acquire-nimble-therapeutics-further-strengthening-immunology-pipeline-302331351.html

SOURCE AbbVie