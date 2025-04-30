Abbott Integrates Libre’s Data with Epic’s Electronic Health Record System, Providing Healthcare Professionals Seamless Glucose Monitoring Information

Collaboration brings together FreeStyle Libre ® Systems, the world's leading continuous glucose monitoring technology (CGM) 1 with Epic, a healthcare software company, to streamline access to CGM data for healthcare organizations

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT), the global leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) biowearable technology1, today announced that it has entered a first-of-its-kind agreement to integrate data from its world-leading1 Libre CGM systems directly into Epic's electronic health record systems in the U.S. The collaboration aims to improve workflow efficiency for providers through Epic's Aura software, which brings health systems together with diagnostics labs and medical device manufacturers.

Through this integration, data from a user's LibreView† account can be automatically linked to Epic, allowing clinicians to effortlessly view their patients' glucose data within Epic before, during and after meeting with their patients. This seamless process ensures healthcare providers can access key glucose data directly within their preferred workflows, enabling more informed care.

"Our goal is to simplify care and drive better outcomes for both providers and patients," said Lisa Earnhardt, executive vice president and group president of medical devices for Abbott. "While the integration with Libre data is Abbott's first medical device offering with Epic, it's just the beginning. We aim to expand this model to our other medical devices and connected care platforms in the future."

Now, more than 575,000 U.S. healthcare providers serving 2802 million patients will have access to critical glucose data in their patients' charts, helping them spend less time finding data and more time on care management. With Libre systems and Epic, patients can more easily collaborate with their providers and utilize advanced CGM technology that can lead to improved patient engagement and behavior change* 3,4,5.

"Our work with Abbott aims to make life simpler for the nearly 40 million people in the U.S. who live with diabetes today6," said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic. "Diabetes requires close collaboration between patients, primary care providers, and specialists to manage a complex and time-critical care plan. This will help everyone focus more on patient care and less on administrative hurdles."

Healthcare providers and health system administrations who would like to receive future updates on this integration can email Abbott's diabetes care business at Libre.Epic@abbott.com.

About FreeStyle Libre:



Abbott continues to pioneer ground-breaking technology to support people living with diabetes. The company revolutionized diabetes care 10 years ago with its world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring portfolio1, which today is used by more than 7 million people across over 60 countries7. People use Libre technology to see their glucose numbers in real-time, providing insights into how food, activity, or insulin impacts their glucose to help them make progress on their health goals. There is full or partial reimbursement for Libre systems in more than 40 countries7.

About Abbott:



Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

For important safety information, visit https://www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.html

* Study was performed with the outside US version of the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system. Data is applicable to FreeStyle Libre 3 and 2 systems, as feature sets are similar as FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, excluding alarms.



†The LibreView data management software is intended for use by both patients and healthcare professionals to assist people with diabetes and their healthcare professionals in the review, analysis and evaluation of historical glucose meter data to support effective diabetes management. The LibreView software is not intended to provide treatment decisions or to be used as a substitute for professional healthcare advice.

