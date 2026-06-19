23andMe Research Institute Appoints Hillary Aiken as Head of Philanthropy & Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Research Institute, a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing science for the public good, today announced the appointment of Hillary Aiken to the role of Head of Philanthropy and Development. Aiken will build and lead the organization's philanthropy and development function, driving strategic fundraising initiatives to accelerate the Institute’s mission to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome.

Aiken brings 20 years experience in philanthropy and strategic development with a proven record of cultivating donor relationships and major philanthropic gifts, building high-performing teams, and helping mission-driven organizations expand their reach and achieve ambitious impact objectives.

Prior to joining the 23andMe Research Institute, Aiken most recently served as Head of Fundraising for Airbnb.org, where she led fundraising initiatives, built partnerships and infrastructure to drive significant philanthropic support for the organization’s emergency housing initiatives. Her experience spans major gift fundraising, foundation relations and strategic partnerships across other organizations, including the Allen Institute for AI (Ai2), B612 Foundation and Habitat for Humanity in the San Francisco Bay Area, among others.

"Building a world-class philanthropy function is essential to our future," said Anne Wojcicki, founder and CEO of the 23andMe Research Institute. "We are thrilled to welcome Hillary to our leadership team. Her expertise in fundraising strategy, donor engagement and mission-driven storytelling will be instrumental in helping us deepen our impact and unlock new opportunities for growth."

As Head of Philanthropy and Development, Aiken will be responsible for designing and implementing a comprehensive multi-year fundraising strategy, developing innovative funding models and establishing annual revenue and campaign goals that support the organization's expanding research agenda.

"I am honored to join the 23andMe Research Institute," said Aiken. "I have an incredible opportunity to help shape how the Institute approaches philanthropy. The organization's commitment to advancing scientific discovery has the potential to create meaningful impact for patients, families and the broader research community."

The appointment reflects 23andMe Research Institute's continued investment in building the resources and partnerships necessary to advance transformative scientific research and deliver lasting impact.

About 23andMe Research Institute

23andMe Research Institute is a new nonprofit 501(c)(3) research organization that enables people everywhere to access their genetic information, learn about themselves, and participate in large-scale research for public good. The Institute unites people with the common goal of improving health and deepening our understanding of DNA, the code of life.

Media Contact:

Catherine Afarian

23andMe Research Institute

408.656.8872

catherine.afarian@23andme.com