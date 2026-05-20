20n Bio Raises US$7.5 Million in Seed+ Financing to Advance Its AI-Enabled Cyclic Peptide Discovery Platform and Therapeutic Pipeline

Malvern, PA, May 20, 2026 — 20n Bio, a biotechnology company focused on cyclic peptide drug discovery, today announced the completion of a US$7.5 million Seed+ financing round. The round was led by a leading strategic industry investor, with participation from a London-based life sciences VC.

Proceeds from the financing will be used further to strengthen 20n Bio’s high-throughput cyclic peptide discovery platform, integrate artificial intelligence into its discovery workflow, and advance its proprietary pipeline.

20n Bio is developing a next-generation platform for the discovery and optimization of cyclic peptide therapeutics. Cyclic peptides combine strong binding affinity, high target selectivity, broad chemical diversity, and engineering flexibility, making them well-suited for applications in targeted delivery, radiopharmaceuticals, oral peptide therapeutics, and targets that remain difficult to address with conventional drug modalities. The company’s platform is designed to rapidly identify high-affinity, target-selective cyclic peptide binders from ultra-large peptide libraries across a broad range of disease-relevant targets. 20n Bio has demonstrated de novo discovery of cyclic peptides against multiple targets, and selected platform-derived molecules have generated in vivo data through two programs out-licensed to partners, supporting further validation of their translational potential.

Over the past years, 20n Bio has made significant progress in platform development and strategic partnerships. The company was selected for Bayer Co.Lab and entered into a strategic collaboration with Lanacheng, a leading radiopharmaceutical company in China, to explore cyclic peptide-enabled applications in precision oncology and radiopharmaceutical development.

“We are grateful for the recognition and support from our investors,” said Mingfu Zhu, Founder and CEO of 20n Bio. “Our platform has demonstrated the ability to discover high-affinity cyclic peptides de novo across multiple targets. This financing will enable us to further expand our platform capabilities and advance more programs from discovery toward validation and development.”

The leading strategic industry investor said: “We have evaluated 20n Bio’s technology platform across key components, including peptide cyclization, screening efficiency, and incorporation of non-natural amino acids. We believe the platform is robust and scalable, with the potential to generate high-quality cyclic peptide candidates across multiple applications. We are pleased to support 20n Bio as it advances its platform and builds a pipeline of next-generation peptide therapeutics.”

The London based life sciences VC commented: “Cyclic peptide drug discovery is entering a promising period of growth. 20n Bio has built a differentiated platform, established strong partnership momentum, and demonstrated a clear path to become an integrated therapeutic company. We are pleased to participate in this round of financing and to support the company as it expands international collaborations and advances its pipeline.”

Following the financing, 20n Bio will continue to pursue a dual strategy of platform partnerships and proprietary pipeline development. The company aims to provide high-quality targeting molecules for innovative drug discovery programs with industry partners, while advancing internal programs in areas with strong clinical rationale and clear translational pathways.

About 20n Bio

20n Bio is a venture-backed biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of cyclic peptide therapeutics. The company has established a proprietary high-throughput cyclic peptide discovery platform capable of screening ultra-large peptide libraries to identify high-affinity, target-selective cyclic peptide molecules. 20n Bio is applying its platform to targeted delivery, radiopharmaceuticals, oral peptide therapeutics, and difficult-to-drug targets, with the goal of advancing next-generation peptide medicines for areas of high unmet medical need.