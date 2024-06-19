Preclinical CRO Market Size to Reach US$ 12.34 billion by 2033

The global preclinical CRO market was evaluated at US$ 5.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 12.34 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033. Preclinical Contract Research Organizations (CROs) play a pivotal role in advancing cancer drug development through rigorous laboratory testing on cell cultures and animal models.

Preclinical CRO Market Overview

The preclinical CRO market is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in the early stages of drug discovery within clinical research. Preclinical CROs are pivotal in this process, responsible for conducting comprehensive laboratory tests, analyzing resultant data, and ensuring the safety profiles of potential drug candidates are suitable for advancing to subsequent development stages. These organizations boast extensive experience and employ state-of-the-art facilities to identify the most promising compounds for drug development and biological research needs. Specializing in a wide array of animal models relevant to human diseases, including cancer research, inflammatory diseases, obesity, and diabetes, preclinical CROs tailor each study to the specific requirements of their clients.

This customized approach ensures that research outcomes align closely with client objectives, facilitating the efficient progression of novel therapies from early discovery to clinical trials. The robust capabilities and specialized expertise of preclinical CROs underscore their pivotal role in advancing therapeutic innovation and driving the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

In February 2022, IonsGate Preclinical Services partnered with InSilicoTrials to innovate drug discovery processes, aiming to enhance efficiency in preclinical research and development.

In March 2023, Proscia announced a significant expansion in preclinical R&D to accelerate drug safety assessment, bolstering its capabilities in advancing drug discovery and development.

Report Insights

The U.S. preclinical CRO market size is expected to hit around USD 4.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.

North America has accounted revenue share of 47.14% in 2023.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The bioanalysis and DMPK studies segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The government and academic institutes segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Why is North America leading the Preclinical CRO market?

North America commands a prominent position in the global preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market, driven by leading firms like PRA Health Sciences. Established initially as the "Anti-Inflammatory Drug Study Group" in 1976 and rebranded as PRA in 1982, the company now boasts a workforce of over 17,000 and operates in more than 90 countries. This region hosts a diverse range of CROs offering comprehensive services across all stages of clinical trials, from early-phase research to late-phase studies and real-world evidence generation. Canada's expanding clinical trial footprint further enhances the region's capacity to deliver world-class drug development services, supported by robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce spanning 60 countries.