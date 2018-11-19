SUBSCRIBE
PharmScript Expands into Illinois with the Acquisition of Doehring’s LTC Pharmacy

November 19, 2018 | 
1 min read

PharmScript, a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, today announced the acquisition of Doehring’s LTC Pharmacy.

SOMERSET, N.J., /PRNewswire/ -- PharmScript, a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, today announced the acquisition of Doehring’s LTC Pharmacy. This acquisition builds on PharmScript’s national expansion and momentum extending its service region into the Midwest. The acquisition of Doehring’s LTC Pharmacy enables PharmScript to service healthcare facilities in Illinois.

(PRNewsfoto/PharmScript)

As part of the acquisition, PharmScript has built a state-of-the-art facility in Burr Ridge, IL. The 25,000+ square foot facility represents the company’s fourteenth pharmacy location. The pharmacy is capable of providing medications and medical supplies to facilities throughout Illinois.

“PharmScript is excited to build on its momentum in the Midwest with the acquisition of Doehring’s,” said Michael Segal, CEO of PharmScript. “Moreover, we are proud that our new state-of-the-art facility will help us expand our support to healthcare facilities and communities throughout Illinois. We are dedicated to assisting more facilities deliver patient-centered care, in an efficient and effective manner.”

PharmScript, founded in 2009, currently services more than 500 long-term and post-acute care facilities across 18 states. PharmScript offers long-term and post-acute care facilities a seamless pharmacy experience. The company provides rigorous quality assurance, innovative technology and high-quality service to help healthcare facilities administer medications safely and manage their patients for optimal clinical outcomes, while maintaining costs. PharmScript serves healthcare providers in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Florida and Texas.

