Pertussis Market Estimated to Reach USD 6,709.2 Million by 2034, Impelled by Rising Cases of Inadequate Immunization

The pertussis market size reached a value of US$ 3,704.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 6,709.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by a notable rise in the prevalence of pertussis, particularly due to inadequate immunization and waning immunity from vaccines. This resurgence is prompting a rise in demand for both vaccines and treatments. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies and the increased adoption of antibiotics and supportive therapies like saline nasal drops and IV fluid therapy further propel the market expansion.

Vaccination Strategies and Developments: Driving the Pertussis Market

Vaccination strategies and developments are a cornerstone in the ongoing combat against pertussis, with improvements targeted at improving vaccine effectiveness, safety, and accessibility. Traditional pertussis vaccinations, which were mostly whole-cell formulations, are gradually giving way to acellular vaccines. These newer vaccinations include purified components of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium, which reduces the risk of adverse effects associated with whole-cell immunizations while remaining effective. Researchers and pharmaceutical firms continue to develop in this sector, testing new adjuvants and delivery ways to increase immune response and protection duration. Such advancements are critical in tackling issues such as declining immunity over time, particularly in older adults and adolescents. Furthermore, efforts are underway to modify vaccination regimens to enhance efficacy and assure extensive coverage.

The global campaign for pertussis vaccination goes beyond individual protection to include herd immunity, which is critical for protecting vulnerable groups like newborns who are too young to receive a complete immunization. Furthermore, programs are aimed at enhancing vaccination access in disadvantaged areas and low-income nations, where pertussis remains a major public health problem. Looking ahead, research is underway on next-generation pertussis vaccines, which might possibly provide greater protection against various Bordetella strains or longer-lasting immunity. These developments highlight a proactive approach to disease prevention and management, highlighting vaccination as a cornerstone of public health strategy against pertussis and other infectious illnesses.

Diagnostic Advancements: Contributing to Market Expansion

Diagnostic advancements in the pertussis market have made significant progress, owing to changes in testing procedures. Traditional methods, such as culture-based tactics, have been supplemented and, in some cases, replaced by more sensitive and targeted approaches. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays, for example, have transformed pertussis diagnosis by allowing the quick identification of Bordetella pertussis DNA in clinical samples. PCR tests not only yield faster findings than culture techniques, but they also have better sensitivity, which is critical for correct diagnosis, particularly in the early stages of illness or in vaccinated persons with milder symptoms. Serological assays have also evolved, allowing for the detection of specific antibodies against pertussis antigens in patient serum. These assays aid in confirming recent infection or immunity status, supporting public health efforts to monitor vaccination effectiveness and disease transmission dynamics.

Moreover, advancements in point-of-care testing (POCT) have facilitated on-site diagnosis, reducing turnaround times and enabling prompt patient management decisions. POCT devices capable of detecting pertussis antigens or nucleic acids directly from respiratory specimens have become increasingly accessible in clinical settings, enhancing diagnostic capabilities even in resource-limited environments. Overall, these diagnostic innovations not only improve the accuracy and efficiency of pertussis diagnosis but also play a crucial role in outbreak management and epidemiological surveillance. By enabling early detection and appropriate treatment, these advancements contribute significantly to reducing disease transmission and improving patient outcomes in the pertussis market. Continued research and development in diagnostic technologies promise further enhancements, ensuring ongoing progress in combating pertussis globally.

Epidemiological Patterns and Outbreak Management:

Epidemiological patterns and outbreak management play a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Pertussis is highly contagious and can cause severe illness, particularly in infants and young children. Understanding the epidemiological patterns involves tracking the incidence, prevalence, and transmission dynamics of the disease within populations. This data is essential for guiding public health strategies, including vaccination campaigns and outbreak responses. Effective outbreak management relies on early detection through improved diagnostic methods such as PCR tests and serological assays. Rapid identification of cases allows for prompt treatment and isolation measures, which are critical for preventing further spread. Moreover, monitoring epidemiological patterns helps in identifying vulnerable populations, such as infants who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and implementing targeted vaccination strategies to protect them.

Public health agencies and healthcare providers collaborate closely to manage pertussis outbreaks. This collaboration includes surveillance efforts to monitor the spread of the disease, education campaigns to promote vaccination and symptom recognition among the public, and ensuring adequate vaccine supply to meet demand during outbreaks. Timely communication of outbreak information to healthcare professionals and the public is also vital for raising awareness and encouraging preventive measures. In recent years, advancements in epidemiological surveillance, coupled with coordinated response strategies, have improved the ability to contain pertussis outbreaks and mitigate their impact on communities. Continued research into epidemiological trends and outbreak management remains essential for further refining public health approaches to combat this persistent infectious disease.

Leading Companies in the Pertussis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global pertussis market, several leading companies are primarily focusing on vaccine development, diagnostics, and related healthcare solutions. Some of the major players include Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline. These companies, are at the forefront of vaccine development, production, and distribution, aiming to improve immunization coverage against pertussis and reduce its global burden.

Merck, in partnership with Sanofi, has made significant strides in the pertussis vaccine market with the introduction of VAXELIS, a combination vaccine that includes protection against pertussis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has given a preferential recommendation for VAXELIS, specifically highlighting its use for American Indian and Alaska Native infants. This vaccine is a hexavalent combination, also addressing diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Sanofi’s commitment to vaccine development is supported by its strong R&D focus and pipeline, which includes a range of potential blockbuster vaccines and treatments aimed at improving global health outcomes. The company plans to significantly increase the number of Phase 3 studies and new regulatory submissions over the next few years, aiming to further establish its position in the immunology and vaccine markets.

Apart from this, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been actively advancing its portfolio in the vaccine market, including those targeting respiratory diseases such as pertussis. In 2023, GSK reported a strong overall performance, particularly highlighting significant growth in vaccine sales, which increased by 25% compared to the previous year. This surge was led by their flagship vaccines like Shingrix and the newly launched Arexvy, an RSV vaccine, reflecting the company’s broader focus on respiratory and infectious diseases.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for pertussis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for pertussis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the ongoing vaccine development and formulation, along with increasing vaccination coverage.

Moreover, the pertussis vaccine market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the demand for DTaP and Tdap vaccines. The acellular vaccines are particularly noted for their safety and lower incidence of side effects, making them popular in vaccination programs. North America, and specifically the United States, continues to lead in the adoption of these vaccines, attributed to high vaccination coverage and public health initiatives promoting vaccination against pertussis.

Besides this, in terms of vaccine coverage, the United States maintains high vaccination rates against pertussis, but the protection offered by these vaccines tends to decrease over time. This has prompted ongoing discussions about booster doses and the potential need for new vaccine formulations. Recent research has shown that the current acellular pertussis vaccines might not prevent subclinical infections effectively, leading to asymptomatic carriers who can still transmit the disease. This has spurred interest in developing next-generation vaccines that could target a broader range of antigens to enhance protective immunity.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pertussis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pertussis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current pertussis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

