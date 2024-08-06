Parkinson’s Foundation Awards Grants in 40 States for Parkinson’s Community Programs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson’s Foundation today announced the recipients of more than $1 million in community grants for Parkinson’s disease (PD) programs across the United States. The programs funded by the Foundation will benefit people living with PD in 40 states. The Foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for health, wellness and educational needs.

“Community grants help people with PD live better lives, today,” said Parkinson’s Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. “These investments reflect the Foundation’s continued commitment to meeting unmet needs in the Parkinson’s community.”

Community grants range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per organization. The Community Grant program utilizes peer reviewers from the Parkinson’s community to determine which of the many impactful programs should be selected for funding each year. The peer review committee includes people living with Parkinson’s, those who are care partners of someone living with Parkinson’s, and healthcare professionals who serve the Parkinson’s community.

“Being a grant reviewer was a reminder of how many people in cities and towns all over the country are working hard to improve the lives of those of us with Parkinson’s disease and our care partners,” said Esther Labib-Kiyarash, a person living with Parkinson’s and member of the 2024 Community Grant Review Committee. “Sometimes it’s easy to lose hope, but the really creative and impactful programs that the Parkinson’s Foundation is funding gives me so much hope for the future. These programs truly make it possible for people to live better lives with this disease.”

The 2024 grant cycle funds programs that educate and deliver exercise, reach those who are PD care partners and address mental health needs of people with PD. Selected organizations operate locally and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The funding period occurs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

“The Community Grant we received from the Parkinson’s Foundation will enable us to significantly enhance our rehab programming, providing much-needed support and resources to individuals living with Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Erika Jackson, PT, DPT, the co-founder and CEO of Supreme Physical Therapy and Wellness Rehabilitation Center LLC in Houston. “This funding will help us improve the quality of life for our participants, offering them specialized care and rehabilitation services tailored to their unique needs.”

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $11.5 million in 879 community-based programs. To see the full list of the 2024 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants.

About the Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $449 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson’s Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Parkinson’s Foundation

mgonzalez@parkinson.org

305-537-9134

Parkinson.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkinsons-foundation-awards-grants-in-40-states-for-parkinsons-community-programs-302213608.html

SOURCE Parkinson’s Foundation