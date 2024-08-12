SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

August 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and United Kingdom Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD in the first calendar quarter of 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA application to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
OTLK@jtcir.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Merck Research Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley
Mergers & acquisitions
Merck Puts Up Potential $1.3B to Acquire Curon’s B Cell Depletion Therapy
August 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign in front of its building in Maryland
Approvals
Citius Scores FDA Approval in Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma
August 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac