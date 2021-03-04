Oregon Bioscience Association Appoints 2021 Leadership

With Snyder, Executive Committee members include Sandra Shotwell, Ph.D., cofounder at Elex Biotech, LLC; Tim Brown, site head and general manager at Genentech; Brenna Rauw, Managing Director at 12Bridge; and Michael Phillips, attorney at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, as general counsel.

“Oregon’s bioscience industry is supported by our world class research institutions and a dynamic, expanding ecosystem of innovation and management talent pool,” said Snyder. “As Chair, I look forward to working with Oregon Bio’s leadership team, fellow board members, other industry leaders and sector supporters. I will help drive the missions of all our member companies and organizations that have tremendous impact on societal health both here in the Northwest and around the world.”

The Board complement includes Soundharya Nagasubramanian, M.Sc, Director, R&D, Product Information Security at Hillrom; Nancy Lime, chief operating officer at Sedia Biosciences Corp.; Steven Prewitt, J.D., shareholder at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt; Bernard A. Fox, Ph.D., translational cancer immunotherapist and founder at UbiVac; Tina Guldberg, senior director of industry partnerships at University of Oregon; Todd Predmore, vice president and account manager at Skanska; Lisa Hale, CEO at Grace Bio-Labs; Peter Barr-Gillespie, Ph.D., chief research officer and executive vice president at OHSU; Sean McClain, founder and CEO at AbSci; James Matteucci, associate director for State Government Affairs and Public Policy at Merck & Co.; Richard Glassman, relationship manager at The Commerce Bank of Oregon; and Juergen Lindner, general manager at Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.

This new leadership comes at a time with numerous recent announcements detailing the local market sector’s growth and benchmarks, such as AbSci’s $65 million funding round; Rezolute’s new clinical trial for macular edema and Seran Bioscience’s acquisition and receipt of a growth-targeted capital investment. In late 2020, national commercial real estate icon CBRE declared Portland one of 10 of the “hottest” emerging biotech market in the U.S.

“We are thrilled with this strong, industry-based slate of board leadership and membership,” said Oregon Bio’s Executive Director Liisa Bozinovic. “We see many new and exciting opportunities to grow the bioscience sector here in the Pacific Northwest, and we are viewed around the U.S. as a well-founded, stable and emerging biotech market capable of growth, attraction of capital and recruitment of smart bio leaders. We plan on 2021 being another excellent year.”

View Oregon Bio’s full Board of Directors here.

About Oregon Bio

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Advanced Medical Technology Association and Medical Device Manufacturers Association.

The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion, creating 47,238 jobs for $1.5 billion in wages across 820 business establishments. Between 2002-2017, total bioscience employment in Oregon jumped 72 percent among the five industry subsectors. Health-related R&D at Oregon hospitals and universities generated $669 million in economic activity in 2017. In 2015, federal research funding to Oregon institutions totaled more than $363 million. Venture capital investments in Oregon’s bioscience-related companies have increased in recent years and between 2014 to 2017, totaled $76.5 million.

Also growing is Oregon’s share of NIH funding. The Teconomy/BIO state survey shows Oregon is home to 1,133 bio firms garnering $262 million in venture capital investments between 2016-’19, and that Oregon continues its steady increase in attracting funding from the National Institutes of Health at $399 million in 2019.

For more information about the Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org.

