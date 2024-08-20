ONEONCOLOGY TO ACQUIRE LEADING UROLOGY SPECIALTY PRACTICE NETWORK

Partnership provides additional growth capital, supported by OneOncology’s investors, TPG and Cencora, to expand comprehensive high-value urology care in physician-owned practices and ambulatory surgery centers

Culture of physician leadership and organic growth is highly complementary to OneOncology

Increasing complexity of prostate, bladder, and other genitourinary cancers means partnership between OneOncology and United Urology Group will drive meaningful improvement to cancer care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, today announced that it has agreed to acquire United Urology Group (“UUG”), one of the nation’s leading urology management services organizations supporting approximately 250 physicians and advanced practice providers with more than 1,300 employees. UUG’s vision is to lead the transformation of urology through its commitment to accessible, high quality, and value-based care; patient and employee satisfaction; continuous innovation; and community involvement.

“UUG’s attention and dedication to physician centricity and partnership with its leading independent practices is directly aligned with OneOncology’s culture and philosophy,” said Jeff Patton, MD, Chief Executive Officer, OneOncology. “We are thrilled to partner with the physician and executive leadership of United Urology Group to continue advancing urology care, including the increasingly complex treatment of genitourinary cancers.”

Urologists are critical members of the cancer care ecosystem, serving as the quarterbacks for cancer care for prostate, bladder, and other genitourinary cancers. Prostate cancer incidence rates have grown by approximately 3% per year over the last decade, creating a high unmet need for these services. In 2024, the American Cancer Society estimates there to be almost 300,000 newly diagnosed cases of prostate cancer in the United States with prostate cancer being the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men.

“We at UUG have built something truly unique in the urologic space, offering affiliate practices the support they need to elevate their services while reducing administrative and financial burdens for physicians. I am incredibly proud of our team and excited about the opportunity to unite these two outstanding organizations. With OneOncology’s proven track record of growth, we are eager to extend our fully integrated care ecosystem to more independent urology practices. We look forward to enhancing access to high-quality ancillary services for both practices and their patients,” said Ian Wong, Chief Executive Officer, UUG.

United Urology Group has demonstrated unparalleled operational leadership, integrating its affiliate practices with sophisticated technology systems and processes. This has enabled the company to broaden the breadth of ancillary service lines its affiliate practices provide by offering comprehensive, lower-cost and integrated care to its patients in its physician offices and ambulatory surgery centers. With these capabilities, UUG has created a platform for sustainable growth, partnering with its affiliated practices and providers to improve their economics while maintaining a high level of patient care.

“I am energized about the opportunities that this new relationship brings. The synergies between OneOncology and United Urology Group are going to allow us to enhance care to our complex urologic oncology patients and provide the ideal patient experience to all our urology patients across our expanding platform,” said Geoffrey Sklar, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UUG.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to OneOncology, while Ropes & Gray LLP and McGuire Woods served in the same capacity to the seller. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to UUG. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company’s goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. Backed by TPG and Cencora, OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company’s 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. Visitfor more information.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serve 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization’s member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greaterandareas; Arizona Urology Specialists, located in themetro area; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughoutand; Colorado Urology, located in the greater, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greaterarea and

