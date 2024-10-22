Oncology Drugs Market to Reach USD 532.91 Billion by 2031 | Coherent Market Insights

The global Oncology Drugs Market, valued at 231.56 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 532.91 billion dollars by 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Rising demand for targeted therapies also drives the market growth. Advancement in targeted drug delivery systems has led to development of innovative drugs. These drugs have higher efficacy and reduced side effects, fueling market growth.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2332

Market Dynamics

The oncology drugs market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer globally. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. It was responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The prevalence of cancer is expected to continue to increase globally, with an estimated 29.5 million new cancer cases and 16.5 million cancer deaths expected by 2040, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).The rising incidences of cancer coupled with growing awareness about the disease and its treatment have boosted the demand for oncology drugs over the years.

Oncology Drugs Market Report Coverage



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $231.56 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $532.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Distribution Channel, Drug Type, Cancer Type, By Therapy, By Route of Administration Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising cancer prevalence globally • Adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies Restraints & Challenges • High development costs • Stringent government regulations

Market Trends

The oncology drugs market is witnessing trend of shift from conventional chemotherapy to targeted and personalized therapy. Conventional chemotherapy lacks specificity and affects both cancerous and normal cells, causing severe side effects. Targeted therapy involves usage of drugs that block specific molecular pathways. This helps in selectively killing cancer cells with minimal damage to normal cells. Rise in biomarker-based drug development has enabled identification of specific gene mutations in tumors. This paves way for personalized therapy. Development of companion diagnostics tests to identify these biomarkers further aid in selection of suitable targeted drugs for individual patients. Growing R&D investment by key players to develop novel targeted drugs and companion diagnostics is expected to drive the market.

Market Opportunities

Cytotoxic Drugs

Cytotoxic drugs segment accounts for a major share of the oncology drugs market currently. Cytotoxic drugs are known as chemotherapy drugs. These drugs work by interfering with cell division and slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. Some of the most commonly used cytotoxic drugs include paclitaxel, docetaxel, carboplatin, cisplatin and fluorouracil. These drugs are usually very effective against rapidly dividing cancer cells. These are often used in combination for enhanced efficacy. However, they also affect normal cells resulting in side effects. Despite newer targeted therapies emerging, cytotoxic drugs will continue dominating the oncology drugs market in the near future.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2332

Targeted Therapy

Targeted therapy involves the use of drugs or other substances to identify and attack specific cancer cells without harming normal cells. These drugs usually work by interfering with specific molecules. These specific molecules are involved in the growth, progress, and spread of cancer cells. Examples of targeted therapies include monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab (Herceptin) and bevacizumab (Avastin). The targeted therapy segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to growing clinical trial activity and approval of newer targeted drugs. Advantages such as improved efficacy and fewer side-effects compared to chemotherapy are driving increased adoption of targeted drugs in oncology.

Key Market Takeaways

The oncology drugs market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing prevalence of various cancers globally and rising demand for innovative treatment options.



By drug class, the cytotoxic drugs segment is expected to hold a dominant position. The segment is expected to account for over 35% market share in 2024. This is majorly due to the widespread adoption of chemotherapy regimens. However, the targeted therapy segment is expected to surpass cytotoxic drugs and emerge as the largest segment by 2031 with growing clinical evidence demonstrating potential of targeted drugs.



By therapy, the chemotherapy segment holds the largest share currently due to established role of cytotoxics in treatment of both solid and liquid tumors. However, targeted therapy and immunotherapy segments are expected to exhibit significant CAGRs. This is owing to development of novel mechanisms and drugs in these classes.



On the basis of indication, lung cancer segment accounts for the maximum revenue generation. This is expected to retain dominance over the forecast period owing to high prevalence and mortality rates globally.

North America currently contributes the largest share in the oncology drugs market. This is mainly due to availability of advanced treatment options and infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth through 2031 led by developing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and growing patient population in China and India.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2332

Competitor Insights

Key players operating in the oncology drugs market include:

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Genentech, Inc.

- Novartis AG

- Gilead Sciences Inc.

- AstraZeneca.

- Boston Biomedical.

- AbbVie.

- Johnson & Johnson.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Astellas.

- Merck & Co.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents Antimetabolites Others Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Others Hormonal Drugs

Ovarian Function Blockers Estrogen Production Blockers Others



Cancer Type:

Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Blood Cancer Bladder Cancer Other



By Therapy:

Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy Immunotherapy Others



Route of Administration:

Oral Parental

Intramuscular Intravenous Subcutaneous



Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Region:

North America

U.S. Canada Latin America

Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe

Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East

GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa

South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Pharmaceutical Domain:

The global skin cancer drugs market size is expected to reach US$ 15.32 Bn by 2030, from US$ 8.78 Bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The global cancer therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 205.10 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 466.21 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2024 to 2031.

The global cancer drugs market was valued at US$ 143.9 Bn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 257.8 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.60% between 2023 and 2030

The Global Compounding Chemotherapy Market size was valued at US$ 5.29 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.41 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-650-918-5898

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com