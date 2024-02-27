NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC Announces Appointment of Barbara Bodem and David Keeling to Board of Managers

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC, parent company of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Barbara W. Bodem and David Keeling to its Board of Managers, effective February 12, 2024. Following these appointments, the Board will comprise of 8 directors, 5 of whom are non-executive.

“We are pleased to welcome Barbara and David to the NorthStar Board,” said Stephen Merrick, Executive Chairman of NorthStar. “Barbara’s deep experience serving in senior finance and board roles in leading edge pharmaceutical and biotech companies and David’s broad pharmaceutical industry knowledge and extensive experience in operations and quality functions will add valuable perspectives as we continue to focus on growing NorthStar and meeting the needs of patients who need better treatment options. Many important strategic decisions need to be made to drive our growth, and Barbara and David will provide well-informed counsel for those critical decisions.”

Ms. Bodem is an active board director and former public company Chief Financial Officer with extensive global experience in branded and generic pharmaceuticals, medical device and healthcare technology and services. She is currently a Board Director for Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN). Previously, Ms. Bodem has served as a director for Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH), Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) and Invacare Corporation (OTC: IVCRQ, formerly NYSE: IVC). She also served in finance roles of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly, Hospira, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Hill-Rom, where she was SVP and CFO until their acquisition in December 2021. Barbara graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and later received an MBA from the same university.

Mr. Keeling is currently a Senior Partner with McKinsey & Company, Chicago, and a leader in the company’s global Life Sciences Practice, Operations Practice, and Quality, Compliance and Remediation Practice. David has worked for McKinsey and for clients across North America, Europe and Asia with areas of focus that include strategy, organization, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and supply chain management. He has spent more than 25 years serving the largest and most successful companies in biopharmaceuticals, including in areas such as oncology, cell and gene therapy, and contract manufacturing. David graduated from the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Engineering with first-class honors and later received an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

In late 2023, NorthStar announced it would focus its business on delivering high-quality medical radioisotopes to the market and building out its radiopharmaceutical patient dose contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), both to accelerate growth and to make a more immediate measurable impact on the lives of patients with cancer and other serious illnesses.

“2024 and the next few years will be critical for NorthStar,” said Frank Scholz, Ph.D., NorthStar President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re on the cusp of a global paradigm shift in the development and commercialization of effective new radiodiagnostics and radiotherapies, and we believe NorthStar can be a key catalyst of this change. As we enter this next stage of our evolution and growth, the opportunities are enormous and having strong board members with a wealth of diverse, deep industry experience such as David and Barbara have will help us unlock the promise our business holds for our industry, doctors, and their patients.”

About NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Technologies, based in Beloit, Wis., is the parent organization of several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

