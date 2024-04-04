NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Participation in Upcoming 2024 Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

BELOIT, Wis.--()-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Frank Scholz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming 2024 Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit.

Presentation Details:

Date: April 11, 2024

Time: 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. EDT

Location: Jefferies Conference Center, NYC, New York

“2024 and the next several years are pivotal for NorthStar as we expand our capabilities in the rapidly growing radiopharmaceuticals industry,” said Frank Scholz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “We believe the industry is on the cusp of a global paradigm shift in the development and commercialization of effective new radiotherapies, and we believe our ability to produce medical radioisotopes at scale, coupled with the build-out of our radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO/CMO services) on the same campus can be a key catalyst of this change.”

“Today we are routinely producing therapeutic copper-67 that is used in on-going clinical trials,” Scholz continued, “and are poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 globally. Our radiopharmaceutical R&D lab is busy with both PET diagnostics and therapeutics work where sponsors are experiencing useful results as they work to improve upon their formulations and processes. NorthStar is strongly positioned for continued rapid growth in key areas of our industry, and we look forward to sharing information about our plans and future with the investor community at the upcoming Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit.”

Dr. Scholz and Paul Estrem, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Please reach out to your Jefferies representative to schedule.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

