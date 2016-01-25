Nitto Denko Establishes Nitto BioPharma

Establishment of Nitto BioPharma, Inc.

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japan’s leading diversified materials manufacturer Nitto Denko Corporation (TOKYO:6988)(ISIN:JP3684000007) established a new company, Nitto BioPharma, Inc., with a focus on pharmaceutical development. Nitto has been conducting their first anti-liver fibrosis drug program (ND-L02-s0201), which is now in clinical trials in the US, Europe and Japan, and has several other pipelines of intractable diseases in the discovery stage.

Along with the establishment of the new company, Nitto plans to set up a new facility mid-2016 in the center of the Life Sciences hub in San Diego, California.

Going forward, drug discovery and development ventures, such as an anti-fibrosis and other drugs will be conducted by Nitto and the new company. By establishing this new company with a focus on pharmaceutical development, Nitto will be able to further expand its future business options and opportunities for Nitto groups.

Under the slogan of “Innovation for Customers”, Nitto plans to continue expanding their business reach in the Green (Environment) / Clean (New Energy) / Fine (Life Sciences) domains in order to contribute to our customer’s value creation. Taking the opportunity of establishing this new company, Nitto will promote drug discovery for intractable diseases, such as fibrosis, which are activities in Fine (Life Sciences) domain.

New Company Outline

Company Name: Nitto BioPharma, Inc.

President: Kageshi Maruyama (Senior Vice President of Nitto Denko Corporation)

Company Address: 10628 Science Center Drive, San Diego, CA, USA (Planning from June, 2016)

Date of Establishment: January 11, 2016