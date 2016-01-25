SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nitto Denko Establishes Nitto BioPharma

January 25, 2016 | 
1 min read

Establishment of Nitto BioPharma, Inc.

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japan’s leading diversified materials manufacturer Nitto Denko Corporation (TOKYO:6988)(ISIN:JP3684000007) established a new company, Nitto BioPharma, Inc., with a focus on pharmaceutical development. Nitto has been conducting their first anti-liver fibrosis drug program (ND-L02-s0201), which is now in clinical trials in the US, Europe and Japan, and has several other pipelines of intractable diseases in the discovery stage.

Along with the establishment of the new company, Nitto plans to set up a new facility mid-2016 in the center of the Life Sciences hub in San Diego, California.
Going forward, drug discovery and development ventures, such as an anti-fibrosis and other drugs will be conducted by Nitto and the new company. By establishing this new company with a focus on pharmaceutical development, Nitto will be able to further expand its future business options and opportunities for Nitto groups.

Under the slogan of “Innovation for Customers”, Nitto plans to continue expanding their business reach in the Green (Environment) / Clean (New Energy) / Fine (Life Sciences) domains in order to contribute to our customer’s value creation. Taking the opportunity of establishing this new company, Nitto will promote drug discovery for intractable diseases, such as fibrosis, which are activities in Fine (Life Sciences) domain.

New Company Outline
Company Name: Nitto BioPharma, Inc.
President: Kageshi Maruyama (Senior Vice President of Nitto Denko Corporation)
Company Address: 10628 Science Center Drive, San Diego, CA, USA (Planning from June, 2016)
Date of Establishment: January 11, 2016

Contacts

Nitto Denko Corporation
Toshiaki Minagawa / Rie Miura, +81-6-7632-2101
Brand Strategy Dept., Corporate Strategy Management Div.
FAX: +81-6-7632-2568
communication_group@nitto.co.jp

Startups NextGen Class of 2024 Asia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin