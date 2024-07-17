Nipro Announces Major Expansion with New Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Greenville, North Carolina, USA

July 17, 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nipro Medical Corporation, a leader in the global healthcare and medical device industry, proudly announces its significant expansion in the United States with the establishment of its first North American manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina. This strategic development is set to generate 232 new jobs and involve an investment of approximately $398 million over the next five years.

Governor Roy Cooper Welcomes Nipro to North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper expressed his enthusiasm about Nipro’s decision to expand to North Carolina, highlighting the state’s reputation as a center for advanced manufacturing. “We are delighted to welcome Nipro to North Carolina,” Governor Cooper stated. “This initiative not only reinforces our status as a prime location for advanced manufacturing but also demonstrates our state’s capability in providing a skilled workforce and a superior quality of life.”

Nipro to Enhance Local Production and Job Creation

Founded in Japan, Nipro stands as a Tier 1 manufacturer renowned for its high-quality medical devices and healthcare solutions. Tsuyoshi Yamazaki, Senior Managing Director of Global Business at Nipro, shared his excitement about the new facility. “We are thrilled to start manufacturing our cutting-edge medical devices in the U.S., which will support local healthcare professionals and patients with a stable supply chain and reduced transportation costs,” said Yamazaki. “Our close proximity to customers will allow us to better respond to their needs and provide them with timely and effective solutions.”

This investment highlights Nipro’s commitment to innovation, growth, and environmental sustainability.

By establishing manufacturing in the United States, Nipro will significantly reduce global transportation needs, cutting down on carbon emissions. This initiative underscores Nipro’s dedication to minimizing environmental impact and fostering a sustainable future.

“Our new facility in Greenville is a major milestone in our sustainability journey, reflecting our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Mr. Yamazaki.

Nipro continues to lead by example in the medical device industry, championing environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

A Testament to International Commitment

Akira Shimizu, CEO of Nipro Medical Corporation, reflected on the significant impact of this expansion. “This new facility marks a major milestone in Nipro’s commitment to the U.S. market, allowing us to deliver high-quality medical devices that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life across the country,” said Shimizu.

Significant Economic Impact and Job Opportunities

The new facility in Pitt County marks Nipro’s first venture into producing advanced medical devices directly in the U.S. market. The advanced manufacturing site will host a range of positions from engineering and production to administrative and management roles. Nipro values ownership, flexibility, and team spirit among its employees. People who are willing to make a difference and contribute to Nipro’s mission are welcome to join and grow with the company.

North Carolina: A Hub for STEM and Manufacturing Talent

N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders noted, “North Carolina’s rich environment for STEM talent and our robust manufacturing workforce make it an ideal location for global healthcare leaders like Nipro. Our commitment to fostering growth ensures that North Carolina remains at the forefront of medical innovation and manufacturing.”

Supporting Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease

The North Carolina facility is set to produce state-of-the-art medical devices that support patients with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other renal health issues, reflecting Nipro’s commitment to enhancing the quality of patient care through innovative medical technologies.

Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and Inaugural Site Leader for the Greenville Medical Device Plant Anticipates Collaboration and Success

Krizay Elenitoba-Johnson, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and Inaugural Site Leader for the Greenville Medical Device Plant, expressed anticipation for the collaborative opportunities ahead. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team and the supportive community here to achieve great successes,” Elenitoba-Johnson remarked.

Krizay Elenitoba-Johnson

Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and Inaugural Site Leader for the Greenville Medical Device Plant

krizayej@nipromed.com

Nipro Medical Corporation (https://www.nipro.com [nipro.com]), headquartered in Bridgewater, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nipro Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Established in 1954, our parent company employs more than 38,000+ team members and specializes in medical, pharmaceutical, and glass products. Nipro Corporation is the global leader in medical technology – alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world.