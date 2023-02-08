SUBSCRIBE
Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Closing of Takeda’s Acquisition of TYK2 Subsidiary

Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC announced the closing of Takeda’s acquisition of Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nimbus, and its tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor program, which includes the oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor NDI-034858, now known as TAK-279.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a clinical-stage company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the closing of Takeda’s (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) acquisition of Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nimbus, and its tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor program, which includes the oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor NDI-034858, now known as TAK-279. The completion of this acquisition triggered a $4 billion upfront payment from Takeda to Nimbus, which is also eligible to receive up to $2 billion total in sales-based milestone payments.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone for what we believe is a best-in-class molecule in the new therapeutic class of oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitors, which has the potential to address high unmet need for patients across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “We look forward to continuing to design future breakthrough medicines, leveraging Nimbus’ unique approach at the intersection of computational chemistry and pharmaceutical sciences, and building on our track record of success.”

Nimbus plans to present detailed data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of NDI-034858 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at an upcoming medical meeting. Nimbus previously announced that NDI-034858 achieved the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint, with a statistically significant greater proportion of patients reaching PASI-75 (a 75% improvement in skin lesions as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) compared to placebo at 12 weeks.

Nimbus retains ownership of and continues to advance a portfolio of potentially transformative therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune diseases and metabolic disorders, including NDI-101150, a selective hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study in patients with solid tumors.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. Nimbus combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes a clinical-stage program, HPK1 (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions and metabolic diseases. Nimbus is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

