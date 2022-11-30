Nimble Therapeutics names Pete Gough as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Gough has more than 25 years of experience in discovery research, both in academic settings as well as in the life sciences industry, and a track record of success in drug discovery and development, driving research programs into clinical study by building and leading high-performance teams. Prior to joining Nimble, Pete served as the CSO for Inzen Therapeutics, a Flagship company pioneering the newly discovered science of Thanokine Biology. At Inzen, he helped advance the company from seed stage to a successful Series B through the development of their pipeline of potentially transformational Immuno-Oncology therapeutics. Previously, Pete spent 15 years at GSK in roles of increasing responsibility. He served as Head of the Hepatitis B Virus Discovery Performance Unit (DPU) where he led GSK’s efforts to develop a functional cure for HBV including proof of concept studies for bepirovirsen. He also served as Head of the Host Defense DPU, and prior to that was Head of Biology and DMPK in the Pattern Recognition Receptor DPU. Pete led, and oversaw, the discovery and development of a number of clinical assets across multiple therapeutic areas including RIP1 kinase inhibitor GSK2982772 and STING agonist GSK3745417.

“We’re excited to welcome Pete to our management team at Nimble,” said Jigar Patel, PhD, Founder and CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. “Since our formation in 2019, Nimble has worked diligently to optimize and validate our peptide discovery platform. Pete brings invaluable experience in drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic areas that will enable Nimble to deliver on the promise of peptide therapeutics through progressing and expanding our own internal pipeline.”

“Nimble has built the industry leading platform for discovering peptide therapeutics that solves for the challenges that everyone else in the field is struggling with,” said Dr. Gough. “I’m very excited to be part of the team and to help realize the truly transformative nature of the Nimble platform by advancing novel medicines into the clinic.”

Earlier in his career, Pete was a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at the University of Washington. He received his D. Phil. and M. A. from the University of Oxford. Pete has authored/co-authored over 100 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and has been an invited speaker at numerous academic institutions and scientific conferences.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful analytics to efficiently and intelligently discover and develop next generation peptide therapeutics. Nimble has extensively validated its platform to identify highly biologically active compounds for multiple programs, spanning a wide variety of therapeutic target classes.

