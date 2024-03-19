Nimble Therapeutics Adds Peptide Drug Development Expertise to Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimble Therapeutics announced that Dan Flynn and Brian Cali have joined the company’s Board of Directors. Both bring deep entrepreneurial and drug development track records that will guide Nimble as it continues to pursue its internal pipeline.

Dr. Flynn has over 40 years of experience in the discovery and development of high-impact medicines. He recently retired from Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, a company he founded in 2003. At Deciphera, Dr. Flynn held positions of Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Scientific Officer where he oversaw the progression of several molecules through clinical trials, including Qinlock® for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Before founding Deciphera, Dr. Flynn held senior roles with various companies including Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc. and the Monsanto Company, G.D. Searle Unit. Dr. Flynn is currently Adjunct Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Kansas-Lawrence. He has served as the National Chair for the Division of Medicinal Chemistry of the American Chemical Society, is an American Chemical Society Fellow, and founder of the Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry Foundation. He is a member of the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Boards of several biotech companies. Dr. Flynn received both his B.S. in pharmacy and Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from the University of Kansas and completed post-doctorate training in synthetic organic chemistry at Indiana University.

Dr. Cali has over 25 years of pharma biotech experience. He co-founded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in 1998 where he held leadership roles across R&D and corporate development and helped drive the company’s transformation from an early discovery stage startup to a commercial stage company with a market leading gastrointestinal (GI) disease product (Linzess®) and a diverse pre-commercial pipeline. Brian also led the investor engagement and financing efforts that enabled the creation of Cyclerion, an Ironwood spinout, in 2019. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jnana Therapeutics, a role he has held since 2018. He holds a B.S. from Cornell University, a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Whitehead Institute.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel and Brian to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Nimble’s evolution,” said Jigar Patel, founder & CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. “Both are renowned pharma biotech entrepreneurs, having founded and successfully led companies that have developed novel small molecule or peptide-based drugs. We look forward to their guidance as we work to bring breakthrough medicines into clinical development, and ultimately to patients in need.”

“Daniel and Brian are valuable additions to Nimble’s board, and their expert guidance will be paramount to the company as it continues to concentrate on developing and progressing its internal pipeline,” said Board Chair Dan Zabrowski.

“It is an exciting time to be joining Nimble as they seek to leverage their incredibly versatile technology and team to develop best-in-class / first-in-class peptide-based medicines for the treatment of important diseases.” said Dr. Flynn.

“Nimble has a paradigm shifting platform and I am impressed with what they have already accomplished. I look forward to helping the company as their efforts toward their own pipeline intensify, and they push towards the clinic and beyond.” said Dr. Cali.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble is advancing its internal pipeline and continues to support several partnered programs. The Nimble platform combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful machine learning and computational methods. Nimble is located in Madison, WI and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

