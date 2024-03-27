NEXGEL Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call to Monday, April 1st at 8:30 a.m. ET Due to Holiday

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced rescheduling its financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 to Monday, April 1st at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company intends to file its Form 10-K with the SEC and issue a press release prior to the start of the call.

Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, commented, “In light of the stock markets being closed to observe the Good Friday holiday, we are moving the reporting of our 2023 financial results to Monday morning before the market open. We hope this creates greater visibility and convenience for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: + 1-800-274-8461 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-203-518-9814 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 15, 2024 by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 1155204. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

