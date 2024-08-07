Nevro Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Initiates Process Aimed at Accelerating Growth, Diversifying Product Portfolio and Maximizing Stockholder Value

Revises Full-Year 2024 Revenue Guidance to a Range of $400 million to $405 million and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to a Range of $(20) Million to $(18) Million

Provides Third-Quarter 2024 Guidance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today reported its second-quarter 2024 financial results, revised its full-year 2024 guidance, and issued third-quarter 2024 guidance. The company also announced that it is initiating a process aimed at accelerating its growth, diversifying its product portfolio and maximizing stockholder value.

“Our second-quarter 2024 results were primarily driven by ongoing softness in the U.S. spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market and competitive pressures,” said Kevin Thornal, Nevro’s CEO. “Our recent in-depth market analysis shows that newer treatment therapies have emerged earlier in the care continuum ahead of SCS therapy. We believe these therapies are, in some cases, delaying patients in getting SCS therapy, which is towards the end of the care continuum, but we believe many patients will ultimately continue their journey to treat the often-multiple causes of their pain through SCS therapy. While the SCS market remains significantly underpenetrated and will remain an important solution for patients suffering from chronic pain, we believe our strategy to enter and build our business in more diverse markets serving patients earlier in the care continuum will position us to realize sustainable growth, a faster path to profitability and value creation.”

“Over the past year, we implemented our strategy that includes tightening our commercial execution which we still need to improve upon, acquired an SI joint company that allowed us to expand into an adjacent market that is earlier in the care continuum, aligned our cost structure more closely with our business and strengthened our balance sheet,” said Thornal. “In light of the evolving market dynamics, our Board of Directors and senior management team have begun a process aimed at building on our growth and diversification strategy with the goal of accelerating profitability and maximizing stockholder value. We have retained advisors, and over the next several months, we will move aggressively to explore broader options beyond our current standalone path that may help us accelerate achievement of our goals.”

“Importantly, we are in a solid financial position and remain committed to bringing innovative products to our customers that treat patients suffering from chronic pain. Our customer-facing team is one of our largest assets, and they remain dedicated to partnering with our physicians to provide exceptional patient care,” added Thornal.

Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Worldwide revenue was approximately $104.2 million , down 4.3% as reported and 4.2% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $90.7 million , down 2.4%. International revenue was $13.5 million , down 15.0% as reported and 14.5% on a constant currency basis.

, down 4.3% as reported and 4.2% on a constant currency basis. U.S. trial procedures decreased approximately 9.5% mainly due to competitive pressures and ongoing softness in the core U.S. SCS market during the quarter.

Net loss from operations was $19.6 million ; adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million . Refer to the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

; adjusted EBITDA was . Refer to the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics. Nevro presented a biomechanical analysis at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience 2024 Annual Conference showing that Nevro1™, one of the company’s sacroiliac joint (SI) fusion products, provides a significantly better opportunity for robust arthrodesis of the SI joint compared to competing devices as it relates to fixation, invasiveness and fusion surface area.

Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $104.2 million, a decrease of 4.3% as reported and 4.2% on a constant currency basis, compared with $108.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily the result of competitive pressures in the U.S. SCS market and ongoing softness in the core U.S. SCS market.

U.S. revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $90.7 million, a decrease of 2.4% compared with $93.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. U.S. permanent implant procedures decreased 6.5% compared with the second quarter of 2023, and U.S. trial procedures decreased 9.5% compared with the second quarter of 2023.

International revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million compared with $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 15.0% as reported and 14.5% on a constant currency basis. The decline in revenue was primarily due to the short-term impact of negative SCS-related media reports in Australia that resulted in the postponement and cancellation of cases as well the impact of healthcare reform in Germany that caused a delay in procedures in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $67.5 million compared with $74.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit in the current year quarter included a $6.0 million one-time charge related to the renegotiation of a supplier contract as the company works to expedite the move of its manufacturing processes to its Costa Rica manufacturing facility. Excluding this charge, gross profit was $73.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 64.8%, or 70.5% excluding the aforementioned supplier contract renegotiation charge, compared with 68.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $92.6 million compared with $100.1 million for the year-ago period and include a $4.6 million charge related to the company’s May 2024 restructuring and $1.7 million in intangible amortization and contingent consideration revaluations related to Nevro’s acquisition of Vyrsa™ Technologies, offset by a $4.1 million reduction in litigation-related expenses. Excluding these items, operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 improved by $9.7 million, or 9.6%, compared with the prior-year quarter, reflecting the benefits from the company’s January and May 2024 restructurings and continued disciplined expense management efforts in the current-year quarter.

Litigation-related legal expenses were $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the resolution of the company’s legal disputes with the Mayo Clinic and Flathead Partners in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $25.1 million, or approximately $17.0 million excluding the previously mentioned charge related to the supplier contract renegotiation; the May 2024 restructuring charge; intangible amortization; contingent consideration revaluations; and year-over-year decrease in litigation-related expenses. Net loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was $25.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million compared with a loss of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization, as well as litigation-related expenses, restructuring and supplier contract renegotiation charges, and other adjustments. Refer to the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) reconciliations.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $273.7 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million from March 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by cash used in operations.

Full-Year and Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Guidance

Based on its second-quarter 2024 performance and outlook for the remainder of this year, Nevro is revising its full-year 2024 worldwide revenue to be in the range of approximately $400 million to $405 million from its previous guidance range of $435 million to $445 million. The company’s revised guidance assumes that U.S. SCS trialing growth rates do not improve from the second quarter of 2024.

The company is revising its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of negative $20 million to negative $18 million from its previous guidance range of negative $5 million to positive $2 million.

For the third quarter of 2024, Nevro expects worldwide revenue to be in the range of approximately $92 million to $94 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $10 million to negative $9 million.

Nevro has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this press release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 115,000 patients globally. Nevro’s comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint (“SI joint”) pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs in order to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia®, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro’s proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro’s unique support services provide every patient with HFX Coach™ support throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: our revised full-year 2024 financial guidance and our third quarter 2024 financial guidance; our belief that the actions we have taken and intend to take will further position us for growth, success, profitability and value creation; our belief that evaluating and/or engaging in strategic opportunities will help us diversify and grow our business, which we believe may position us to accelerate our goals of profitability and maximizing shareholder value; and our beliefs with regards to the SCS market and factors impacting our results, including the duration in which those factors will continue to impact our results.

Nevro Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue $ 104,161 $ 108,809 Cost of revenue 36,694 34,366 Gross profit 67,467 74,443 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,117 13,320 Sales, general and administrative 76,774 86,762 Amortization of intangibles 737 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 960 — Total operating expenses 92,588 100,082 Loss from operations (25,121) (25,639) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (3,424) 1,730 Change in fair market value of warrants 9,504 — Other income (expense), net (272) (338) Loss before income taxes (19,313) (24,247) Provision for income taxes 262 477 Net loss (19,575) (24,724) Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment 43 336 Changes in unrealized gains (losses) on short-term investments (150) (192) Net change in other comprehensive income (loss) (107) 144 Comprehensive loss $ (19,682) $ (24,580) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53) $ (0.69) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share 36,936,867 35,921,539

Nevro Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,702 $ 104,217 Short-term investments 198,991 218,506 Accounts receivable, net 74,273 79,377 Inventories, net 126,096 118,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,125 10,145 Total current assets 486,187 530,921 Property and equipment, net 24,559 24,568 Operating lease assets 22,401 8,944 Goodwill 38,209 38,164 Other intangible assets, net 25,881 27,354 Other assets 5,492 5,156 Restricted cash 606 606 Total assets $ 603,335 $ 635,713 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 22,938 $ 22,520 Accrued liabilities and other 38,922 45,297 Short-term debt 37,841 — Contingent liabilities, current portion 1,864 9,836 Other current liabilities 369 5,722 Total current liabilities 101,934 83,375 Long-term debt 180,558 211,471 Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,890 4,634 Contingent liabilities, non-current portion 14,856 12,257 Warrant liability 5,676 28,739 Other long-term liabilities 2,168 2,092 Total liabilities 329,082 342,568 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares authorized; 37,879,790 and 37,044,390 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 37,204,214 and 36,361,474 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 37 36 Additional paid-in capital 1,019,741 992,762 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,131) (243) Accumulated deficit (744,394) (699,410) Total stockholders’ equity 274,253 293,145 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 603,335 $ 635,713

Nevro Corp. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) (in thousands) The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, as prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of actual results: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (19,575) $ (24,724) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest (income) expense, net 3,424 (1,730) Provision for income taxes 262 477 Depreciation and amortization 2,014 1,711 Stock-based compensation expense and other equity related charges 13,332 16,166 Amortization of intangibles 737 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 960 — Change in fair market value of warrants (9,504) — Litigation-related expenses 834 4,934 Restructuring charges 4,555 41 Supplier renegotiation charge 6,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,039 $ (3,125)

Reconciliation of guidance: Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 (Low Case) (High Case) (Low Case) (High Case) GAAP Net Loss $ (32,900) $ (31,600) $ (110,400) $ (107,100) Non-GAAP Adjustments 22,900 22,600 90,400 89,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,000) $ (9,000) $ (20,000) $ (18,000)

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, most specifically adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures to further evaluate the company’s operating performance period over period, analyze the underlying business trends, assess performance relative to competitors and establish operational objectives.

Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to evaluate the performance and underlying trends of the company’s business operations to facilitate comparisons to its historical operating results and evaluate the effectiveness of its operating strategies. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of the company’s underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net; provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization to net income. In calculating non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, the company further adjusts for the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense and other equity-related charges – The company excludes non-cash costs related to the company’s stock-based plans, which include stock options, restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units as these expenses do not require cash settlement from the company.

Amortization of intangibles – The company excludes amortization of intangibles from the acquisition of businesses.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration – The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its contingent consideration liability.

Change in fair market value of warrants – The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its warrant liability.

Litigation-related expenses – The company excludes legal and professional fees as well as charges and credits associated with certain legal matters, which management considers not related to the underlying operating performance of the business.

Restructuring charges – The company excludes charges incurred as a direct result of restructuring programs, such as salaries and other compensation-related expenses.

Supplier contract renegotiation charge – The company excluded one-time costs associated with the renegotiation of a supplier contract.

