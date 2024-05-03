Mozart Therapeutics to Present Pre-clinical Data on KIR x ICOS CD8 Treg Modulator at Immunology 2024 Meeting

Findings highlight the novel mechanism of action and potential for therapeutic activity in highly inflammatory autoimmune disease SEATTLE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, the leading developer of CD8 Treg network modulators, today announce the release of new pre-clinical data for their second program, a KIR x ICOS bispecific antibody targeting CD8 regulatory T cells. The data will be presented during the Immunology 2024 meeting, May 3–7 in Chicago, Illinois. Presentation highlights demonstrate KIR x ICOS Modulator: Restores and potentiates CD8 Treg function through binding the inhibitory receptor KIR and the costimulatory receptor ICOS, both expressed on CD8 Treg

Selectively activates CD8 Treg with dose-dependent increases in both their prevalence and capacity to eliminate pathogenic CD4 T cells

Enhances ICOS signaling only in CD8 Treg and not other ICOS-expressing immune cells

Reduces proinflammatory cytokines and improves survival in a highly inflammatory disease model

Has acceptable tolerability in initial studies in humanized mice “Our preclinical data underscore the potential of our KIR x ICOS CD8 Treg Modulator as a selective therapeutic approach for highly inflammatory autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Findings show that the Modulator is selective toward CD8 Treg, efficacious in models of disease, and has an encouraging safety profile,” said Dr. Kristine Swiderek, Chief Scientific Officer at Mozart Therapeutics. “The data support further advancement of this promising molecule.” Presentation Details: Abstract: #4471, Poster Board #883 Session: May 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time Poster Title: Pre-clinical Pharmacology and Tolerability Characterization of a Novel KIR x ICOS Targeting Bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator” The poster can be accessed from the Mozart Therapeutics website following the May 6 presentation. About KIR x ICOS Modulator Inhibitory killer immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIR) are autoimmune checkpoints expressed on CD8 regulatory T cells, limiting their function of killing pathogenic CD4 T cells. The inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS) is upregulated on activated CD8 Treg and critical to CD8 Treg function. KIR x ICOS is a bispecific antibody targeting CD8 Treg. The molecule aims to restore CD8 Treg function through inhibition of KIR, while promoting ICOS-mediated CD8 Treg activation, in chronic and highly inflammatory autoimmune disease. About Mozart Therapeutics Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, utilizing a novel approach to restoring immune system homeostasis by targeting the CD8 Treg network. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx. Media Contact:

