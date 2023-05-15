Mozart Therapeutics Highlights Promising Preclinical Activity of Novel CD8 Treg Network Modulator for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases in Presentations at IMMUNOLOGY™ 2023

Lead candidate demonstrates selective CD8 Treg activation to reestablish immune balance

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg Modulators in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of data at the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting demonstrating the potential of its lead therapeutic, a targeted, bispecific CD8 Treg modulator, as a new therapeutic treatment approach for autoimmune diseases.

“The CD8 Treg cell network plays a key role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. We’ve demonstrated in multiple preclinical models that our lead candidate, a KIR x CD8 Modulator, specifically activates this network to help restore immune balance by selectively reducing autoreactive CD4 T cells,” said Kristine Swiderek, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Mozart Therapeutics. “These compelling findings support further advancement of this promising and broadly applicable therapeutic approach in autoimmune diseases.”

Preclinical findings of Mozart’s KIR x CD8 bispecific targeting CD8 Treg Modulator demonstrate:

Specific activation of autoimmune, patient derived CD8 Treg to restore cytolytic function for selective elimination of pathogenic CD4 T cells

No detrimental off-target cell functional effects observed in vitro, ex vivo, in vivo and in early non-clinical studies

A very favorable tolerability and pharmacology profile, in initial in vivo assessment, warranting advancement to formal IND enabling safety studies

Presentation details and link to poster presentations are as follows:

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory CD8 T cell network. The initial therapeutic focus of Mozart’s lead program, a KIR x CD8 Modulator, is autoimmune mediated gastro-intestinal disorders. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

julie@rathbuncomm.com

206-769-9219

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mozart-therapeutics-highlights-promising-preclinical-activity-of-novel-cd8-treg-network-modulator-for-treatment-of-autoimmune-diseases-in-presentations-at-immunology-2023-301821879.html

SOURCE Mozart Therapeutics