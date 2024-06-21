Mozart Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on MTX-101 at the 2024 American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions

Data highlight potential of first-in-class CD8 Treg modulator

Phase 1 clinical trial underway to evaluate MTX-101 in healthy adults and patients with celiac disease or type 1 diabetes

SEATTLE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CD8 Treg modulators for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today presented new preclinical data on the Company’s lead program, MTX-101. The data were reviewed during an oral presentation at the 2024 American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions, held June 21–24 in Orlando, FL.

Courtney Crane, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Mozart Therapeutics, presented data supporting the relevance of therapeutic modulation of the regulatory CD8 T cell network in autoimmune disease, including type 1 diabetes (T1D). Additionally, data from in vitro studies using T1D-derived PBMC demonstrate that treatment with MTX-101 increases the prevalence of CD8 Treg and that the functionality of CD8 Treg (i.e., activation and cytolytic capacity) can be restored in this autoimmune setting.

“We are pleased to highlight this new preclinical data on MTX-101 in type 1 diabetes,” said Dr. Crane. “These data support the ability of MTX-101 to restore CD8 Treg function in autoimmune disease. We look forward to evaluating this candidate in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus during Part B of our ongoing Phase 1 study”.

About MTX-101

MTX-101 is a bispecific antibody targeting inhibitory KIR and CD8 expressed on regulatory CD8 T cells. This autoimmune checkpoint inhibitor aims to restore the intrinsic functions of regulatory CD8 T cells, acting early in the autoimmune disease process to suppress and eliminate pathogenic cells, halt downstream inflammation, and prevent tissue destruction.

MTX-101 is currently being evaluated in a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical study (NCT06324604) in healthy adults (study Part A) and in patients with celiac disease or type 1 diabetes mellitus (study Part B).

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune diseases, utilizing a novel approach to restoring immune system function by targeting the CD8 T regulatory network. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart–tx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mozart-therapeutics-announces-oral-presentation-on-mtx-101-at-the-2024-american-diabetes-associations-84th-scientific-sessions-302178524.html

SOURCE Mozart Therapeutics