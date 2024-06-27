Mosaic Diagnostics Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Rob Rebak as CEO

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mosaic Diagnostics, a leader in personalized, data-driven healthcare diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Rebak as Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in the healthcare industry, Rebak brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth, value and innovation.

Rebak previously served as CEO of Forefront Telecare, a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider in rural America, where he led the company through significant expansion leading to an acquisition by Access TeleCare. Under his leadership, Forefront Telecare became a pioneer in delivering high-quality, virtual behavioral health services to seniors, addressing critical issues of access and integration in underserved communities.

“Rob brings invaluable leadership experience and an impressive record of growing and building healthcare companies that maximize the positive impact on the healthcare system. His extensive history of scaling companies, with a core focus on innovation, operational excellence, and enhancing the customer experience, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. We are confident he will advance Mosaic’s patient-focused mission and strengthen Mosaic’s leadership position in the rapidly growing personalized diagnostics market while making significant contributions to the field,” said Scott Cramer, Chairman of the Board at Mosaic Diagnostics.

“I’m honored and grateful to the Board for this opportunity,” said Rebak. “Mosaic’s commitment to advancing diagnostic technology and data to identify the root causes of complex, chronic conditions resonate deeply with my passion for mission-driven healthcare innovation. Practitioners and patients often face the confounding puzzle of managing chronic diseases, and consistent with our brand name Mosaic, we are committed to providing clarity and innovative solutions. I very much believe in the future of personalized functional and integrative medicine and am thrilled to lead Mosaic’s talented team in developing cutting-edge diagnostics to transform patients’ lives worldwide.”

Prior to his role at Forefront Telecare, Rebak held CEO and Board positions at AbleTo, QualityHealth, and other high-growth, industry-leading healthcare companies. His strategic vision and operational expertise have consistently driven organizational success and enhanced patient care across various healthcare sectors.

For more information about Mosaic Diagnostics and its commitment to personalized healthcare solutions, please visit MosaicDX.

About Mosaic Diagnostics

Mosaic Diagnostics is a pioneering leader in personalized, data-driven healthcare diagnostics. Delivering the industry’s most respected diagnostic services, research, and educational support, MosaicDX equips practitioners with actionable data for informed, science-based diagnostic and wellness strategies tailored to each patient’s unique challenges. Committed to empowering healthcare practitioners and transforming patient lives, MosaicDX supports the identification and treatment of chronic, complex diseases, enhancing healthcare outcomes and improving patients’ quality of life.

Images: Rob Rebak, CEO Headshot: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/4p5qpps33ce4gca9wrvgx/Rob-Rebak-CEO-web.jpg?rlkey=ftp9nmq0iza0r4j6rep9dwosb&dl=0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627345313/en/