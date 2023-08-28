Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference - August 28, 2023

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the “Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the conclusion of the event.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

