MindMed Collaborators Prof. Liechti and Dr. Holze Announce Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating LSD in Anxiety Disorders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), today announced that Prof. Matthias Liechti and Dr. Friederike Holze, MindMed collaborators at University Hospital Basel (UHB), have released positive topline data from a Phase 2 placebo-controlled investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating LSD in the treatment of anxiety disorders.
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- Results from the placebo-controlled investigator-initiated trial, conducted at the University Hospital Basel (UHB), demonstrate the significant, long-lasting beneficial effects of LSD and potential to safely mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression -
- Data further validates MindMed's therapeutic approach and supports the clinical development of MM-120 for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder -
- Data was featured in an oral presentation on May 11, 2022 at 5:05am EDT / 10:05am BST -
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Prof. Matthias Liechti and Dr. Friederike Holze, MindMed collaborators at University Hospital Basel (UHB), have released positive topline data from a Phase 2 placebo-controlled investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating LSD in the treatment of anxiety disorders. These findings were presented in an oral presentation at London's PSYCH Symposium on May 11, 2022.
The topline data demonstrate the significant, rapid, durable, and beneficial effects of LSD and potential to safely mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression. LSD (200 µg) treatment resulted in significant and strong reductions of STAI-G scores 16 weeks after treatment in the between-subjects analysis (least square mean (± SE) change from baseline difference = -16.2 (5.8), 95% CI=-27.8 to -4.5, p=0.007). LSD was well-tolerated.
"We are encouraged by the positive data showing that LSD produced rapid, strong and long-lasting reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms up to 16 weeks post treatment compared with a placebo," said Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, Executive President of MindMed. "These results represent the highest quality research ever conducted with LSD in anxiety disorders and provide contemporary confirmation of the preliminary findings of the anxiolytic and antidepressant effects of LSD in over 500 patients to date."
Dr. Halperin Wernli continued, "The statistically significant, strong and long-lasting reductions in STAI-G scores, combined with similarly rapid and sustained responses in all secondary endpoint measurements, are extremely encouraging. These results further support MindMed's clinical development strategy. We look forward to using these findings to advance our MM-120 program for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder."
Prof. Matthias Liechti, co-primary investigator of the trial, commented, "While psychedelics including LSD have shown beneficial effects on reducing anxiety, there has still been a need for a deeper understanding of the mechanisms and the long-lasting effects by which psychedelics exert their therapeutic effects. Thus, we designed a robust, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial with a long follow-up period to extend the promising findings of previously conducted smaller, open-label trials. We are extremely encouraged by the results presented today, demonstrating the long-lasting and strong reduction in patients suffering from anxiety. We look forward to reporting additional analyses and further investigating the therapeutic potential of LSD for patients suffering from anxiety disorders."
Details on the data presentations:
The presentation, titled "LSD as a Treatment for Anxiety Disorders: New Evidence of Efficacy," was delivered by Dr. Friederike Holze and Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti, co-primary investigators of the trial and MindMed collaborators at University Hospital Basel (UHB).
Key data and conclusions from the topline efficacy analysis featured in the PSYCH Symposium presentation include:
About the Phase 2 Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial
MindMed supports the UHB Liechti Lab in conducting investigator-initiated trials for LSD and other novel therapies and has exclusive access and rights to the data generated by these studies.
About MindMed
MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.
Forward-Looking Statements
For Media: media@mindmed.co
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SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
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Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:MNMD, NEO:MMED