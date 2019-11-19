Medexus Granted Priority Review Status for Gliolan® by Health CanadaPriority review expected to significantly reduce timeline for full regulatory approval of Gliolan®

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that Health Canada has granted priority review status for the New Drug Submission (NDS) for Gliolan® (5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride). Gliolan® is used for guiding maximal surgical resection of high-grade gliomas (malignant brain tumors) in adults. Gliolan® assists neurosurgeons to better visualize and more completely remove gliomas by causing them to become fluorescent and glow during surgery. Medexus anticipates filing the NDS in 2019 for approval to market and sell Gliolan® in Canada.

Priority Review status assigns eligible submissions a shortened review target of 180 days, in comparison to 300 days for non-priority review. Priority review status may be granted by Health Canada to an NDS intended for the treatment of serious, life-threatening or severely debilitating diseases or conditions for which there is no existing drug on the Canadian market with the same profile or where the new product represents a significant improvement in the benefit/risk profile over existing products.

Gliolan® is a diagnostic aid to facilitate maximal safe resection of high-grade gliomas (WHO grade III-IV). High-grade gliomas are malignant, rapidly progressive cancers. Glioblastoma multiforme (WHO grade IV), the most common glial tumor, accounting for approximately 80% of patients with primary malignant brain tumors, has a median survival of 12 to 15 months. There are currently no optical imaging agents approved in Canada for the purpose of visualization of malignant tissue during glioma surgery.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “Priority review for Gliolan® should significantly accelerate our path to approval and follows the recent draft recommendation for public reimbursement by Health Quality Ontario. Feedback from the medical community has been extremely positive and we are experiencing strong market uptake under the Special Access Program, even prior to full registration. Gliolan® not only improves patient outcomes but is also a cost-effective solution for high level glioblastoma patients. Once Gliolan® becomes a fully registered product, we expect it to gain much broader distribution in Canada, which represents a sizeable, underserved market opportunity.”

Health Canada previously granted Medexus authorization to distribute Gliolan® in Canada under the Special Access Program, which provides healthcare practitioners with access to non-marketed drugs to treat patients with serious or life-threatening conditions when conventional therapies have failed, are unsuitable, or unavailable. The Company has long-term exclusive rights to market and distribute Gliolan® in Canada.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall™, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website: www.medexus.com .

