Maravai LifeSciences Acquires MyChem, a Leader in Proprietary Ultra-Pure Nucleotides

MyChem’s nucleotide synthesis methods are highly complementary to Maravai’s TriLink mRNA technologies

Increases capabilities serving the high-growth cell and gene therapy market

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today that it has acquired MyChem, LLC for $240 million in cash at closing with the potential for additional contingent cash consideration based on achievement of certain conditions after closing. The acquisition will expand Maravai’s product offering of strategic inputs in the rapidly growing markets for therapeutics and vaccine applications.

Based in San Diego, California, MyChem is a privately held provider of proprietary, ultra-pure nucleotides to customers in the diagnostics, pharma, genomics and research markets. Their products include modified nucleotides and other inputs used for mRNA synthesis. MyChem’s portfolio complements Maravai’s nucleic acid production products and is expected to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering. Further, MyChem will help accelerate Maravai’s innovation capabilities with additional R&D resources.

“MyChem’s chemically synthesized nucleotides are a natural fit and complementary product line for our Nucleic Acid Production business,” said Carl Hull, Chief Executive Officer of Maravai. “We have worked with MyChem since 2018 and have the highest regard for the founders and the team they have built and believe there is a close alignment of company cultures. Similar to our past acquisitions, MyChem is founder-led with exceptional science in place where we can help scale the organization and accelerate growth.”

Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer, Nucleic Acid Production added, “MyChem provides critical raw materials for our CleanCap® AG and mRNA production and has been a reliable supply partner. This acquisition continues our path to build and integrate strategic inputs of the mRNA vaccine and therapeutic supply chain into our operations here in the U.S. and our push to have an end-to end offering for our customers. MyChem’s state-of-the-art method for developing ultra-pure nucleotides helps to solve key customer needs not currently addressed by standard, enzymatic manufacturing. We look forward to welcoming their incredibly talented team to Maravai to help drive adoption of new chemistries.”

Chanfeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MyChem, commented, “We are pleased to join Maravai and the TriLink team given their outstanding reputation for quality, their industry leadership and our shared commitment to develop innovative life science tools. We remain committed to our current customers and believe this transaction will further strengthen our ability to support their needs. This business combination will also allow us to pursue cross-selling opportunities to existing customers, expand sales and marketing to new customers and markets, initiate GMP manufacturing of nucleotides and pursue additional opportunities with pharmaceutical customers in their mRNA programs for vaccine and therapeutic applications.”

Following the acquisition, MyChem will become part of TriLink and the Nucleic Acid Production Business Segment, and the MyChem management team will report to Mr. Neel.

Advisors

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Maravai and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Maravai. BroadOak Capital Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to MyChem and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to MyChem.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

About MyChem

MyChem, LLC is a San Diego-based company specializing in making ultra-pure nucleotides. These include natural nucleotides, modified nucleotides and dye labeled nucleotides. MyChem’s ultra-pure nucleotides are used in a variety of applications to advance the development of biotechnology research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. MyChem develops integrated partnerships with customers across the globe to provide premium reagents and innovative services.

Forward-looking Statements

