Maravai Acquires Glen Research

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maravai Life Sciences Inc., a leader in providing specialty reagents to researchers, biotherapeutics manufacturers and OEM partners worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Sterling, VA based Glen Research Corporation (“Glen Research”).

Founded in 1987, Glen Research is a recognized leader in providing a wide range of reagents used in the synthesis of DNA and RNA. Since its earliest days, Glen Research has enjoyed a reputation among its customers for uncompromising product quality, rapid order fulfillment and responsive technical support. Glen Research will continue its focus on superior customer service as part of the Maravai portfolio.

Eric Tardif, president of Maravai, commented, “We’re excited to partner with the Glen Research team. The acquisition supports our commitment to the genomics market, which we first entered with the acquisition of TriLink BioTechnologies last year. Glen Research’s commitment to quality and customer service fits perfectly with the Maravai brand.”

Hugh Mackie, founder and CEO of Glen Research, noted, “We are pleased to have found a partner who shares our values and intends to preserve and extend Glen Research’s commitment to our customers. We look forward to this next phase in our growth as part of Maravai.”

Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR. Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the healthcare, financial services & technology, and information services & technology industries. GTCR pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies.

In addition to Glen Research, the Maravai portfolio of companies now includes TriLink BioTechnologies, Vector Laboratories and Cygnus Technologies.

