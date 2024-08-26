Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:45 A.M. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

