SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:45 A.M. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac