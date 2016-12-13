Liquidia Technologies Inc. Appoints Arthur S. Kirsch To Board Of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Arthur S. Kirsch to its board of directors and named him Chairman of the audit committee. Mr. Kirsch is currently a Senior Advisor with GCA Global, LLC, and brings to Liquidia over 30 years of experience in investment banking and equity capital markets, as well as extensive knowledge of the healthcare and life sciences industries.

“We are very pleased with the appointment of Arthur, a well-respected investment banking executive and established strategic advisor, to Liquidia’s board,” said Seth Rudnick, M.D., Chairman of Liquidia Board of Directors. “We look forward to working with Arthur and believe his vast financial experience that spans across public and private companies, M&A and global markets will be a valuable asset to our board and management team in the years to come.”

Mr. Kirsch joined GCA in 2004 and has been an M&A banker for 20 years. Over that time, he has completed numerous public and private financings along with a wide range of strategic advisory assignments. His clients have included Sonosite, Thoratec, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Olympus, Nihon Kohden, and Thermo Electron.

Prior to GCA Global, Mr. Kirsch was a Managing Director of Vector Securities, LLC, an investment and merchant banking firm where he was responsible for the Capital Markets segment. The firm was among the leading healthcare boutiques in both M&A and financings. Mr. Kirsch has also held senior leadership positions at Prudential Vector Healthcare Group, a unit of Prudential Securities, Inc. Before joining Vector in 1995, he was president and chief executive officer of NatWest Securities U.S. and head of the Global Equity Division of Drexel Burnham Lambert.

Mr. Kirsch earned a B.A. from the University of Rhode Island and an M.B.A. from Baruch College. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. and served on the board with the company’s predecessor, POZEN Inc., since 2004. He is Chairman of the audit committee and a member of the governance/nominating committees.

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies is a biopharmaceutical company that has pioneered a simple, elegant solution to improve the performance of medicines by precisely engineering drug particles. Through its proprietary PRINT® technology, Liquidia has become the only company in the world that can improve the efficacy, safety, or route of administration, of nearly any therapeutic molecule by designing drug particles in a virtually unlimited number of compositions, sizes, or shapes. Leveraging aspects of biology and pharmaceutical chemistry with polymer science, PRINT technology represents an entirely novel approach to drug development and production, yet one that is also GMP capable, fully-scalable, and highly cost-effective. PRINT-optimized product candidates are in or will soon enter clinical development in inhaled diseases, pain management and ophthalmology. In addition to advancing product candidates from its own pipeline, Liquidia actively partners with world-class collaborators, including GlaxoSmithKline, to expand the applications for PRINT technology. Liquidia is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquidia-technologies-appoints-arthur-s-kirsch-to-board-of-directors-300377208.html

SOURCE Liquidia Technologies