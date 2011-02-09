Liquidia Technologies Inc. Announces Collaboration with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced a collaboration with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) to explore the use of the company’s PRINT® particle technology to design next generation malaria vaccines. PRINT technology offers unprecedented control of particle size, shape and chemistry in a highly consistent and scalable manufacturing process, and will be used to deliver a protein in combination with immune stimulating molecules. The vaccine candidate will target the pre-erythrocytic stage of the parasite and is designed to enhance both the frequency and longevity of the humoral and cellular immune response to Plasmodium falciparum.