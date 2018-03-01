Kno2 Turns On Interoperability as a Service Across HIMSS18

BOISE, Idaho, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kno2®, the company that provides Interoperability as a Service to everyone in healthcare, today announced that it will be making multiple presentations at HIMSS18 on how healthcare organizations can turn on interoperability. The company will also offer live demonstrations of its Interoperability as a Service in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™ marketplace, #11955-03, as well as being featured in the booths of its partners throughout the exhibition. Leading the way will be Peter Schoch, M.D., senior vice president of population health and the president of the Florida Hospital Physician Network at Adventist Health System and Erica Neher, senior vice president of healthcare strategy at Kno2, who will present “Interoperability Sets the Foundation for Care Coordination,” Session 101, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. P.S.T. in Murano 3304 at the Venetian--Palazzo--Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. Ms. Neher will also be participating in the educational panel discussion “The Path to Interoperability” on Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. P.S.T. in the Konica Minolta booth #832 on the main show floor. She will be joined on the panel by Brian Lennstrom, P.M.P., senior product manager at OpenText. The session will be moderated by Joe Cisna, M.B.A., M.H.A., national healthcare solutions manager for Konica Minolta. Throughout HIMSS18 exhibition, Kno2: Interoperability as a Service will be featured in the Konica Minolta booth #832, in the OpenText booth #4260 and in the Ricoh booth #7321. Additionally, Kno2 has several business partners that will be exhibiting, including Aprima, Avizia, Carequality, CommonWell Health Alliance, Experian Health, Harris Healthcare, HCS, MatrixCare, ShareCare and Surescripts. We encourage attendees to visit to learn more about their relationship with Kno2. “While interoperability continues to be perceived by many as a difficult, distant goal, the reality is that we have reached a point on the technology maturity curve where realizing connectivity with everyone in the healthcare continuum is within the reach of all providers,” said Jon Elwell, chief executive officer at Kno2. “The presentations our team is participating in will demonstrate that the key factors required for mass adoption--cost-effectiveness, ready availability, ease of use, and affordability--are now all in place. The heavy lifting is over. It’s time for all of healthcare to turn on interoperability--and achieve the best possible outcomes for every patient.” The Kno2 team is available to meet during the week with potential business partners to assist with discovering the path to interoperability. Please contact sales@kno2.com to arrange a meeting time. About Kno2 Kno2® is leading healthcare’s path to interoperability across every patient care setting. Kno2: Interoperability as a Service™ (IaaS) turns on connectivity to millions of healthcare providers and the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Kno2’s IaaS enables access to providers via cloud faxing, Direct secure messaging, patient information query and patient care networks (referrals, ACOs, HIEs) guided by connectivity assessments and analytics. To discover your path to interoperability, please visit www.kno2.com. Media Contact for Kno2:

