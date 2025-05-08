Michael N. Abrams
Opinion author
Michael Abrams is co-founder and managing partner of Numerof & Associates, a leading strategy and implementation consultancy that provides customized strategy and operational solutions to organizations across the healthcare industry. Working globally with manufacturers, payers and delivery, Numerof specializes in evaluating the viability of product pipelines, redesigning medical and commercial models, crafting market access strategies, developing economic and clinical value propositions and aligning stakeholders for the pharmaceutical industry worldwide.