Indica Labs Announces Suite of HALO AI Apps to Power Life Sciences Image Analysis Workflows

Indica Labs today announces expansion of AI capabilities for life science with the launch of HALO AI Apps, pre-trained tissue classifiers and cell phenotypers for tissue-based research applications. HALO AI Apps demonstrate powerful image analysis capabilities across a variety of tissue types out-of-the-box and can be further trained, tuned, and improved upon by customers with their own images and data. In total, 11 new apps are available with plans for further expansion.

Caption for Featured Image: The NSCLC IHC Cancer Cell Phenotyper App can be used solo or in conjunction with the HALO® Multiplex IHC module to measure biomarker intensity specifically in cancer cells.

While the Pan-Cancer H&E Lymphocyte Cell Phenotyper App is intended to work across a variety of cancer tissue types, the remaining 10 new products are designed for analysis of the following cancer types: breast, colorectal, gastric, ovarian, head and neck squamous cell, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). All HALO AI Apps can be applied to regions of interest, fields of view, or across entire whole slide images.

“The new life science apps are a game changer for researchers who desire AI solutions that work out-of-the box rather than building their own models,” said Steven Hashagen, CEO at Indica Labs. “Each app is pretrained on hundreds of images and training annotations and is generalized across data from different scanners and institutions to deliver robust performance.”

Where desired, customers can add additional training to HALO AI Apps using easy-to-use annotation tools within the HALO AI interface. Furthermore, the apps are seamlessly integrated with HALO® image analysis modules. The Breast IHC Tumor Tissue Detection App, for example, can be integrated into the Multiplex IHC module to facilitate tumor-specific analysis of biomarker expression. In immuno-oncology research, the Pan-Cancer H&E Lymphocyte Cell Phenotyper App can be used with the Spatial Analysis module to investigate immune infiltration and spatial relationships between lymphocytes and cancer cells within the tumor microenvironment.

Dr. Kate Lillard, Chief Scientific Officer at Indica Labs, commented “HALO AI Apps will help scientists accelerate their research by reducing the amount of data and time required to train new models from scratch. Our Apps handle time-consuming and tedious tasks to provide consistent and standardized measurements, freeing customers to apply their scientific expertise where it’s needed most - in the interpretation of data to make informed decisions.”

The new life science apps are currently available for customers to trial and purchase individually. Prerequisites for the installation of HALO AI Apps include HALO and HALO AI 4.0.5 or later. To learn more about HALO AI Apps and to see a live demonstration, register for Indica Labs’ upcoming webinar titled “Introducing HALO AI Apps for the Life Sciences” that will take place on Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 am PDT | 11:00 am EDT | 16:00 BST. Alternatively, reach out to info@indicalab.com to schedule a software demonstration or to trial any of the following apps:

HALO AI Apps are intended for research use only. For clinical applications, Indica Labs offers HALO Clinical AI algorithms that integrate seamlessly into the HALO AP® diagnostic pathology platform.

About Indica Labs: Indica Labs is the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform revolutionizes quantitative evaluation of whole slide images. HALO Link provides collaborative image management while HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx deliver enterprise digital pathology for primary diagnosis with regulatory clearances in multiple markets. Through a commitment to open pathology, performance, scalability, and ease-of-use, we help pharma companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica’s own Cloud and Pharma Services make discoveries and diagnoses that transform patient care and scientific discovery.

