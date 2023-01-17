Indapta Therapeutics Names Moya Daniels, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

HOUSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Indapta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing an NK (natural killer) cell therapy platform for the treatment of blood and solid tumor cancers, today announced it has appointed Moya Daniels as Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations.

“Moya’s deep expertise in regulatory affairs, quality and clinical operations is an essential addition to the Indapta team as we progress our differentiated G-NK cell therapy to clinical trials in patients with multiple myeloma and lymphoma this year,” said Mark Frohlich, CEO of Indapta. “Her 25 years of developing cell and gene therapies will help Indapta both strategically and operationally get to the next level of our evolution.”

Ms. Daniels most recently served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at Aruvant Therapeutics. Previously she was Senior Vice President of Global Quality and GxP Compliance at Orchard Therapeutics, Officer & Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations at Histogen, and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Fate Therapeutics.

“I am excited to join the Indapta team and apply my experience to develop this unique G-NK cell therapy in combination with therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to further benefit cancer patients,” said Ms. Daniels.

About Indapta’s G-NK Cell Therapy

Indapta Therapeutics is developing a universal, allogeneic G-NK cell therapy designed to substantially improve the cytotoxicity of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy in multiple cancers. G-NK cells are a specific and potent subset of NK (natural killer) cells with specialized antitumor activity resulting from epigenetic changes. With its proprietary manufacturing process, Indapta produces a G-NK cell therapy that demonstrates higher efficacy and persistence in preclinical models compared to conventional NK cells, without the need for genetic engineering.

When a monoclonal antibody binds to its tumor target and Indapta’s G-NK cells, it initiates the release of dramatically more cancer-killing compounds than conventional NK cells, allowing for increased efficacy and potentially less frequent dosing. Indapta’s off-the-shelf G-NK cell therapy is further differentiated from other NK cell therapies in that it is a cell banked product with low variability. In vivo studies have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of Indapta’s G-NK cell therapy.

About Indapta Therapeutics

Indapta Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing a proprietary allogeneic cell therapy to treat multiple types of hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The company has developed allogeneic FcεRIγ-deficient natural killer cells, known as G-NK cells, and is working to bring this off-the-shelf cell therapy to patients to address the limitations of currently available autologous T-cell therapies. Indapta was founded in 2017 based on a discovery by Sungjin Kim, Ph.D., at UC Davis. Indapta’s scientific founders are Dr. Kim and John Sunwoo, M.D., at Stanford University. For more information, please visit www.indapta.com.

